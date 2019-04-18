Story Highlights The York Catholic boys' lacrosse team paid honor to Brendan O'Connor on Thursday.

The former Fighting Irish player died unexpectedly last September.

O’Connor’s family was given a No. 12 jersey that he wore while at York Catholic.

Terry O'Conner is reflected in the framed jersey presented to her family from the York Catholic boys lacrosse team in honor of her son, Brandon, a 2016 graduate who died during a college lacrosse practice in 2018. Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

It was important for the York Catholic boys’ lacrosse team and Irish coach Shane Harper to honor the life of Brendan O’Connor this season.

A 2013 graduate of York Catholic and a former Irish lacrosse standout, O’Connor died unexpectedly last September while practicing with his brother at college.

Before Thursday afternoon’s clash with backyard rival York Suburban, Harper and his team paid tribute to a player who they said exemplified everything that the Irish program is about. Harper spoke of O’Connor during a pregame ceremony when O’Connor’s family was given a No. 12 jersey that he wore while playing at York Catholic.

The Irish then paid even more tribute to the O’Connor family by taking care of business against a very short-handed Trojan squad. The hosts put the contest into the mercy rule late in the first half before cruising to an emphatic 22-3 triumph.

York Suburban goalie Henry Drucker makes a save on a goal attempt by Cole Wiitman of York Catholic, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

“It’s tough to lose anybody, especially somebody that you would call a friend,” Harper said. “It was a heartbreaking thing when (his death) went down a couple of months ago, but everybody loved him. There is nothing bad to say about him.”

O’Connor played on the varsity squad for just one season under Harper during his high school career, but quickly became one of the coach’s favorite players. According to Harper, O’Connor exemplified everything that Harper tries to teach his players.

Harper read a poem that he's recited to his players at times. This time, he read it in honor of O’Connor. "The Dash" emphasizes that the importance of a person's life is not in the date of his birth or his death, but for what that person does in between those two — "The Dash."

Brennan Witman of York Catholic makes a back-hand shot attempt while being covered by York Suburban middy Nate LeCates, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

“I started using that about 9 or 10 years ago when we had a team that had all the potential in the world, but just didn’t want to put in the effort,” Harper said. “So I found that and used that in the locker room and the kids all said that it was the best thing they ever heard.”

The date of the contest, which fell just three days before Easter, was also important for Harper and the program.

“We knew that there would be a lot of people here because of Easter,” he said. “For us, we have a lot of people come back for the holiday and, for us, Easter is a big holiday for York Catholic.”

Chandler Hake shoots for a York Catholic goal against York Suburban, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

Short-handed Trojans no match for top-ranked team in District 3 2-A ratings: Just a few weeks ago, Thursday’s clash figured to be one of the more memorable games on the York-Adams League boys’ lacrosse schedule.

The Irish, who improved to 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the league with the victory, have been on a roll all year. They are ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2-A power ratings.

Suburban had also been rolling, too. The Trojans entered the week at 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the league.

That, however, was before discipline was officially handed down to 11 Suburban players for breaking school district policy. The result left coach Frank Corto and his squad playing without several starters for Thursday’s clash. It even forced the program to cancel the rest of its junior varsity schedule due to a lack of eligible players.

Chandler Hake of York Catholic shoots around Joe Shearer of York Suburban for a goal, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

“School rules were broken,” Corto said. “So we lost 11 guys, four of whom were starters. It all came down on Tuesday right before the Red Lion game (a 14-7 loss). We were having a great year, but, unfortunately, rules are rules.”

The result was a rather one-sided affair in which the Irish were able to score almost at will.

Snelbaker approaching historic milestone: While the contest failed to provide the tight affair that many would have expected, it did provide a chance for Irish standout Drew Snelbaker to inch closer to a career milestone.

The YC senior finished the day with 993 career face-off wins, leaving him seven shy of breaking 1,000. More importantly, however, is that Snelbaker is just 18 shy of tying Kollin Vaught’s league record in that category. Vaught, a 2018 graduate of Central York, set the mark at 1,011 last season.

Matthew Cassidy of York Catholic shoots and scores against York Suburban, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

“It’s something that I’ve been working for ever since I was a freshman,” said Snelbaker, a University of Tampa recruit. “It’s big for me.”

Snelbaker will likely break the 1,000 mark next Tuesday against Dover. If he doesn’t pass Vaught’s mark then, he more than likely will break it the following day in a nonleague clash with Red Land.

