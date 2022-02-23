Central York suffers CPIHL Bears Division playoff ice hockey loss

STEVE HEISER

Central York’s hopes for a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division title ended on Wednesday night.

No. 5 seed Central dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 2 seed Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena in Annville.

It was Central’s second loss in the double-elimination playoff tournament. Hershey advances to the Bears Division final round vs. Central Dauphin at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Hersheypark Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Hershey scored a second-period even-strength goal to take a 1-0 lead. Hershey stuck again in the third period with a power-play score to push the margin to 2-0.

Central’s Anthony Woodard scored an unassisted, even-strength goal later in the third period to make it 2-1, but the York County team couldn’t get the equalizer.

Braydon Hsieh made 14 saves in goal for Central.

