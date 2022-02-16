Central York ice hockey team survives another playoff elimination battle

STEVE HEISER

Another strong performance by goalie Braydon Hsieh and a goal and an assist from Logan Myers has helped the Central York ice hockey team extend its season.

Hsieh stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced on Wednesday night in Central’s 2-1 victory over Hempfield/Manheim Township at the York City Ice Arena.

The win came in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division elimination playoff battle.

It’s the second consecutive game where Hsieh came up big for fifth-seeded Central in an elimination contest. He stopped all 20 shots he faced on Monday in a 3-0 triumph over Palmyra.

The victory pushes Central into yet another elimination game on Friday vs. second-seeded Hershey at a site and time to be determined. Hershey dropped out of the winners’ bracket in the double-elimination playoffs with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Central Dauphin on Wednesday.

All of the scoring in Central’s game on Wednesday came during a 2½-minute stretch in the first period.

Central’s Anthony Woodard opened the scoring at the 12:15 mark, off assists from Myers and Mason Steward.

Sixth-seeded Hempfield/Manheim Township responded at 13:57 with a score by Jack Aukamp.

Myers then netted what proved to be the eventual game-winning score at the 14:34 mark of the first period off an assist from Andrew Guiddy.

The goalies for both teams took over at that point.

It was Central’s first win over Hempfield/Manheim Township after suffering a 6-5 loss and settling for a 6-6 tie during the regular season against the Lancaster County squad.

Central will again try to reverse things against Hershey, which beat the York County team twice during the regular season – 5-3 and 6-0.

The Central-Hershey winner will move to the final on Friday, March 4, at the Hersheypark Arena against Central Dauphin.

