Central York ice hockey team blanks Cumberland Valley in CPIHL playoff elimination battle

The Central York ice hockey team, thanks to a shutout performance in goal from Braydon Hsieh, has lived to fight another day.

Central earned a 3-0 victory over Cumberland Valley on Monday night at Twin Ponds in Harrisburg in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division consolation playoff game.

Hsieh saved all 20 shots he faced in the elimination battle.

Logan Myers gave Central an 1-0 first-period lead with his unassisted score. That would prove to be all the scoring that Hsieh would need.

Central took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission when Mason Steward scored on a first-period power play, with assists from Anthony Woodard and Kade Kohler.

Steward scored again in the second period, with an assist from Myers.

Central outshot Cumberland Valley, 32-20.

Cumberland Valley’s season is now over.

Central moves on to another elimination consolation game on Wednesday at Twin Ponds against Hempfield/Manheim Twp., an 8-5 winner over Palmyra on Monday.

Central opened its postseason with a 6-2 loss to Palmyra.

During the regular season, Central had a loss (6-5) and a tie (6-6) to Hempfield/Manheim Twp.

