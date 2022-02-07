Central York suffers loss in its ice hockey postseason opener

STEVE HEISER

Central York opened up its ice hockey postseason on Monday night with a 6-2 loss to Palmyra

The defeat came at Klick-Lewis Arena in Annville in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division playoff contest.

Kaleb Wyman and Ryan Trujillo scored goals for Central, and Evan Bean, Benjamin Kasper and Jett Wette had assists. Braydon Hsieh had 17 saves in goal.

Central entered as the No. 5 seed, while Palmyra entered as the No. 4 seed.

Central now drops into the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination event.

Palmyra is now 12-7-0-0. Central is 10-7-1-1.

