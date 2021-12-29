Five York County ice hockey players earn berths in CPIHL all-star contest

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York County will send five representatives to the 2022 Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star Game.

The contest is set for Jan. 26 at Klick Lewis Arena in Annville, Lebanon County.

Central York will have three players in the contest, while Dallastown will have two.

Forwards Logan Myers and Mason Steward and goaltender Justin Meluzio will represent Central. Forward Quinn Eckert and defenseman Ryan Ottey will represent Dallastown.

The five county players will also participate in the CPIHL All-Star Draft on Jan. 9 to determine which team they will play on for the all-star game.

Myers, a senior, leads the Panthers and the entire CPIHL with 35 points in 11 games. His 19 goals also lead the league. Myers has played for the Central York club throughout high school and middle school. Counting both high school and middle school, he has recorded 204 points in 79 career CPIHL games. Myers was previously selected to play in the CPIHL Middle School All-Star Game.

Steward, a senior, is second on the Panthers in scoring. He has notched more than a point per game so far this season, with 14 points in 11 games. Steward is one of the longest-tenured Panthers in history and has played in 81 CPIHL games, recording 66 points.

Meluzio, a junior, is currently second in the CPIHL in wins and has a 5-2 record. He has a 2.80 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage. This is his third selection to a CPIHL All-Star Team. He previously played in two middle-school contests. Meluzio is a longtime Panther and has a CPIHL career record of 35-16, including middle school and high school. He also recorded a 5-1 record for the Panthers in the 2020-21 Chocolatetown Showdown.

Meluzio, Myers and Steward have helped Central to an 8-2-0-1 overall record in the CPIHL Bears Division. Central has 17 points, which is one point behind the league leaders, Central Dauphin (9-1-0-0) and Hershey (9-2-0-0), which each have 18 points.

For Dallastown, Eckert has a goal and four assists, good for five points on the season. Ottey has two goals and two assists, good for four points. Dallastown is 1-10-0-0 on the season, also in the Bears Division. Both Eckert and Ottey are seniors.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.