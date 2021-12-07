Surging Central York ice hockey team wins again, moves into first in CPIHL Bears Division

STEVE HEISER

Thanks to a big performance from Logan Myers, the surging Central York ice hockey team skated to another victory on Monday night.

After Central fell behind 1-0 in the first period, Myers scored three consecutive goals, including two in the third period, to power his team to a 3-1 victory over Palmyra at the York City Ice Arena. Luke Steward and Anthony Woodard had assists. Justin Meluzio had 15 saves to get the victory in goal and was especially strong in the third period.

Central is now on top of the Bears Division standings in the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League. Central has won six of its seven games, with one overtime loss to rival Dallastown. That’s good for 13 total points, which is one point ahead of Central Dauphin (6-0-0-0).

The two Bears Division leaders will square off at 7:50 p.m. next Monday at Twin Ponds in Harrisburg

Palmyra had just one loss entering Monday’s contest and fell to 3-2-0-0 on the season.

For the season, Myers leads the Bears Division with 11 goals. His 20 points is tied for the division lead and his nine assists are tied for third in the division. Meluzio is tied for the division lead in wins at four. He has a 2.34 goals-against average for the season.

Central has outscored its opposition this season, 33-15.

