Central York ice hockey team off to strong start

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League season started less than a month ago.

It may be a small sample size, but Central York is giving every indication it will be a contender for the Bears Division championship.

Central has won four of its first five games, with its only loss coming in overtime, 4-3, to rival Dallastown. Central has nine points on the season and resides in second place, just one point behind Bears Division leader Central Dauphin (5-0). Central has outscored its opposition thus far, 25-10.

Logan Myers is leading the way for Central with seven goals and eight assists. Myers is tied for the division lead in points (15) and goals and is second in assists. Mason Steward has added two goals and five assists for seven points for Central. Three different goalies have helped Central limit opponents to two goals per game.

Central’s next game is 9 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Crest at the York City Ice Arena. Central already owns a 3-1 victory over Cedar Crest (2-3). That contest will be followed by three pivotal games vs. division contenders: vs. Palmyra (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at York City Ice Arena; vs. Central Dauphin at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Twin Ponds; and vs. Hershey (4-1) at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at York City Ice Arena.

York County’s other CPIHL member, Dallastown, hasn’t enjoyed as much success, standing at 1-5, with the only win being the OT decision over Central.

Dallastown is also at York City Ice Arena on Friday, starting at 7:15 p.m. against West Shore (1-5).

Preston Goshorn is Dallastown’s top scorer with four goals and two assists, good for six points.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.