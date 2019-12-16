Buy Photo Dallastown's Andrew Navaroli finesses the puck past Susquehannock goal keep Brady Frey, Monday, December 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Bennett Maronic of Susquehannock and Dallastown's Quinn Eckert get tangled up, Monday, December 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Central York earned its most impressive victory of the season and Dallastown moved over the .500 mark on Monday night in local ice hockey action.

Both teams won thanks largely to standout performances from their goalies.

Central handed West Shore its first loss the of season, 3-0, while Dallastown rolled past Susquehannock, 4-0.

Central improved 5-6-0 in Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division action, while West Shore fell to 10-1-0.

Dallastown, meanwhile, moved to 6-5-0, while Susquehannock dropped to 2-8-1.

In Central's win at Twin Ponds in Harrisburg, Conner McCaffrey was stellar in goal, stopping all 36 shots he faced to get the win. Central won the game despite getting outshot, 36-26.

Buy Photo Dallastown goalie Alexander Sears blocks a shot attempt by Julianna Baibos of Susquehannock, Monday, December 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Cole Schmouder, Sean Barba and Mason Steward had Central's goals. Barba, Logan Myers and Ryan Smith had Central's assists.

Alexander Sears made 29 saves to record the shutout in goal for Dallastown at the York City Ice Arena.

The Dallastown goal scorers were Hunter Barshinger, Andrew Navaroli, Quinn Eckert and Trae Schanberger, while Eckert, Timothy Helmer, Evan Mitchell and Brock Stitley had assists.

Susquehannock's Brady Frey had 35 saves.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.