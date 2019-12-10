Buy Photo Julianna Baibos, seen here in a file photo, had two goals and an assist on Monday in Susquehannock's ice hockey victory over Palmyra. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Julianna Baibos and Cody Rodgers each had two goals and an assist to lead the Susquehannock ice hockey team to an 8-3 triumph over Palmyra on Monday night in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division contest.

The contest was played at Klick-Lewis Arena in Annville.

Susquehannock also got goals from Nicholas Voorstad, Bam Smith and Kyle McCormick. The other goal was unaccounted for. Andrew Baibos added two assists, while Jesus Diaz Flores had one helper. Brady Frey made 13 saves to get the win in goal.

It was the first win of the season for Susquehannock, which is now 1-7-1. Palmyra fell to 0-9-0.

OTHER ICE HOCKEY

Annville-Cleona 4, Central York 3: In another Viola Division contest Monday at Klick-Lewis Arena, Central fell.

Joe Raineri, Matthew Guiddy and Logan Myers had Central's goal. Myers also had two assists. Evan Bean also had a Central assist. Central's Conner McCaffrey made 23 saves.

Central is now 4-5-0, while Annville-Cleona is 5-3-0.