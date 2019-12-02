Buy Photo Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, takes an open ice hit by Sam Wareham of the Keystone Kraken's, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown ice hockey team dominated the action but couldn't dominate the scoreboard on Monday night.

Dallastown held a 37-23 advantage in shots on goal against the Keystone Kraken. That didn't translate into a victory, however.

The Kraken skated away with a 9-4 triumph in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division contest at the York City Ice Arena.

The loss dropped Dallastown under the .500 mark to 4-5-1. The Kraken improved to 4-3-0.

The play of Kraken goalie Vaughn Hennessey proved pivotal. Hennessey made 33 saves.

Quinn Eckert had two goals and an assist to lead Dallastown, while Brock Stitley scored the other two goals. Timothy Helmer and Gavin Wells added Dallastown assists.

Sami Saarinen made 14 saves for Dallastown.