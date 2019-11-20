Story Highlights Dallastown beat Susquehannock, 6-5.

Susquehannock's Cody Rodgers had a hat trick.

Dallastown's Trae Schanberger had two goals and an assist.

No one can accuse Mitch Groh of taking life a little too easy.

After all, the Dallastown junior played both football and boys’ soccer this fall for the Wildcats.

Perhaps after doubling up on sports in the fall, Groh would maybe consider taking time off in the winter?

Not a chance.

Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, works to score a goal while Susquehannock's goalie Brady Frey defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

A new sport: As a sophomore a year ago, Groh took up what he likes to call his "fun" sport – ice hockey.

He can thank his buddy Ethan Eckert, a standout lacrosse player at Dallastown, for that.

“It was a bit of a challenge to pick it up at first,” Groh said moments after the Wildcats earned a 6-5 victory over Susquehannock in CPIHL Viola Cup action Wednesday. “But after that first year, I’ve kind of figured out the game a little bit.”

The pressure of games like in soccer and football is not nearly the same in ice hockey for Groh, who was credited with his first goal of the season against the Warriors.

Groh, who is being recruited by NCAA Division I football programs as a punter/kicker, can just go out and have fun on the ice.

“I just love the team aspect of hockey,” he said. “We had six goals tonight and I don’t know how many different guys scored them, but I do know that it was fun.”

In great shape: Playing soccer and football helped get Groh into top physical condition, something that has come in handy in a sport like hockey which uses the legs a lot.

“Yeah, it got me into shape,” he said. “But this is just my fun sport so I’m cool with chilling and just having a good time.”

Since Eckert convinced his buddy to play hockey last season, could he maybe get his friend to play lacrosse this spring?

“I might,” Groh said. “But probably not. We’ll see.”

NOTES: The Wildcats improved to 3-3-1 overall with the victory over Susquehannock (0-6-2).

The Warriors, who are coached by Scott Baibos, are one of three winless teams in the Viola Cup division this season.

Baibos may be the first head coach in the CPIHL to coach both his son and daughter on the same team. Andrew Baibos finished with a goal and two assists while Julianna Baibos assisted on her brother’s goal.

Cody Rodgers finished with a hat trick for Susquehannock while Trae Schanberger tallied two goals and an assist for Dallastown.