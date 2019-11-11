Buy Photo Central York's Benjamin Kasper follows the puck and shoots for a goal against West Shore goalie Mike Daily, Monday, November 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown evened its Central Penn Hockey League Viola Division record at 2-2-1 on Monday night with a 5-2 triumph over Palmyra at the York City Ice Arena.

Palmyra fell to 0-3-0.

Trae Schanberger (goal, two assists), Brock Stitley (two goals), Gavin Wells (goal, assist), Timothy Helmer (goal), Wyatt Gray (assist), Ethan Eckert (assist) and Sami Saarinen (21 saves) paced Dallastown.

OTHER ICE HOCKEY

West Shore 5, Central York 3: At York City Ice Arena, Central York let a 3-1 third-period lead slip away to first-place West Shore in a Viola Division contest.

West Shore (4-0-0) scored four unanswered goals in the final period.

Mason Steward, Logan Myers and Benjamin Kasper scored Central's goals, with all of them coming in the second period, erasing a 1-0 West Shore lead. Sean Barba had two assists for Central (1-2-0), while Bryce Wyman and Myers had one each. Central's Justin Meluzio made 27 saves.

Keystone Kraken 4, Susquehannock 3, OT: At Twin Ponds East, Susqeuhannock couldn't hold on to an early 2-0 lead in a Viola Division loss.

Kyle McCormick scored twice for Susquehannock (0-3-1-1), while Julianna Baibos had the other score. Bennett Maronic had a Susquehannock assist. Brady Frey had 31 Susquehannock saves. Keystone Kraken is 2-2-0.