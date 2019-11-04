Goalie Alexander Sears made 31 saves and Trae Schanberger had a hat trick to lead Dallastown to a 3-2 win over Elizabethtown in Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division action on Monday night at the York City Ice Arena.
Joshua Reid and Gavin Wells had assists for Dallastown, which is now 1-2-1. Elizabethtown fell to 0-1-1.
In another CPIHL Viola Division contest at the York City Ice Arena on Monday, Susquehannock goalie Brady Frey made 36 saves in a 5-0 loss to West Shore.
Susquehannock fell to 0-3-1. West Shore improved to 2-0-0.
