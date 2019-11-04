PHOTOS: West Shore at Susquehannock ice hockey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Shore vs Susquehannock ice hockey, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Susquehannock goalie Brady Fey blocks a West Shore shot, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Susquehannock goalie Brady Fey blocks a West Shore shot, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Susquehannock goalie Brady Fey blocks a goal attempt by Nicholas Castelli of West shore, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Susquehannock goalie Brady Fey blocks a goal attempt by Nicholas Castelli of West shore, Monday, November 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Goalie Alexander Sears made 31 saves and Trae Schanberger had a hat trick to lead Dallastown to a 3-2 win over Elizabethtown in Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division action on Monday night at the York City Ice Arena.

    Joshua Reid and Gavin Wells had assists for Dallastown, which is now 1-2-1. Elizabethtown fell to 0-1-1.

    In another CPIHL Viola Division contest at the York City Ice Arena on Monday, Susquehannock goalie Brady Frey made 36 saves in a 5-0 loss to West Shore.

    Susquehannock fell to 0-3-1. West Shore improved to 2-0-0.