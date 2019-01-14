Dallastown picked up its third ice hockey win of the season on Monday night, beating Manheim Central 6-3 at York City Ice Arena.

Dallastown's Camden Schanberger, left, had a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Manheim Central on Monday night. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO.

Dallastown improved to 3-10 in the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division. Manheim Central fell to 4-10.

Camden Schanberger's hat trick led Dallastown. Quinn Eckert, Timmy Helmer and Trae Schanberger had Dallastown's other goals. Both Schanbergers and Helmer also each had one assist. Brock Stitley provided three assists for the winners, while Gage Weaver had one helper. Brady Frey made 29 saves to get the win in goal.

In other CPIHL action on Monday, Central York dropped a 6-3 decision to Lower Dauphin in a Bears Division game at Twin Ponds East.

Ryan Myers had two goals for Central, while Sean Barba also scored. Evan Bean, Joe Raineri and Mason Steward had Central assists. Central's Conner McCaffrey had 35 saves.

Central fell to 2-14. Lower Dauphin improved to 5-8.