Central York suffers 3-2 ice hockey setback against Cedar Crest
The Central York ice hockey team dropped a 3-2 decison to Cedar Crest at the York City Ice Arena on Wednesday night.
STAFF REPORT
Published 8:38 p.m. ET Jan. 2, 2019
The Central York ice hockey team dropped a 3-2 decison to Cedar Crest at the York City Ice Arena on Wednesday night.
Sean Barba and Evan Bean scored for Central. Ryan, Myers and Bryce Wyman each had two assists. Conner McCaffrey made 25 saves in a losing cause.
Central fell to 2-11 in the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division.
