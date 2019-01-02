Buy Photo Central York's Sean Barba, seen here in a file photo, scored a goal on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to Cedar Crest. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The Central York ice hockey team dropped a 3-2 decison to Cedar Crest at the York City Ice Arena on Wednesday night.

Sean Barba and Evan Bean scored for Central. Ryan, Myers and Bryce Wyman each had two assists. Conner McCaffrey made 25 saves in a losing cause.

Central fell to 2-11 in the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division.