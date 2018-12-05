Central York's Sean Barba drives the puck across the ice during ice hockey action against Cumberland Valley at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Cumberland Valley's Carson Paxton, right, controls the puck while Central York's Sean Barba defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York's Mason Steward, right, works to control the puck while Cumberland Valley's Cole Thayer defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs