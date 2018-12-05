Buy Photo Central York's Sean Barba drives the puck across the ice during ice hockey action against Cumberland Valley at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Central York suffered a 7-1 loss to Cumberland Valley on Wednesday night at the York City Ice Arena in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game.

Sean Barba had Central's only goal, off an assist from Bennett Maronic.

Conner McCaffrey had 40 saves for Central, which fell to 1-7. Cumberland Valley is 2-5.