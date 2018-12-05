PHOTOS: Cumberland Valley at Central York in ice hockey
Central York's Sean Barba drives the puck across the ice during ice hockey action against Cumberland Valley at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cumberland Valley's Carson Paxton, right, controls the puck while Central York's Sean Barba defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Mason Steward, right, works to control the puck while Cumberland Valley's Cole Thayer defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Cumberland Valley during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Central York suffered a 7-1 loss to Cumberland Valley on Wednesday night at the York City Ice Arena in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game.

    Sean Barba had Central's only goal, off an assist from  Bennett Maronic.

    Conner McCaffrey had 40 saves for Central, which fell to 1-7. Cumberland Valley is 2-5.