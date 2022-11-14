York-Adams League coaches select 2022 golf all-stars

The York-Adams League has revealed its golf all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the league's three divisions selected an all-star team, with 20 players being honored in total (six from Divisions I and II, seven from Division III). Coaches of the Year were also selected in all three divisions.

Both D-I and league champion Dallastown and D-III winner Delone Catholic were well represented among honorees. The Wildcats, who finished second in the PIAA state tournament on Oct. 19, had three players selected as all-stars and first-year head coach Joe Gibbs honored as division Coach of the Year. The Squires' honorees included head coach Chuck Minchik and four different golfers; Delone finished third in the league tournament before qualifying for states in Class 2A and placing fifth overall.

With only seven of the 20 all-star selections being seniors, plenty of golfing talent is set to return to the league in 2023.

2022 YORK-ADAMS GOLF ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Coach of Year: Joe Gibbs, Dallastown

First Team

Lane Krosse, junior, Dallastown

Reed Krosse, sophomore, Dallastown

Bobby Nicholson, senior, Dallastown

Dallas Inch, freshman, Central York

Noah Shultz, junior, Central York

Caden Blanchette, junior, Northeastern

DIVISION II

Coach of the Year: Chuck Jordan, Dover

First Team

Trevor Snyder, senior, Dover

Lawson Leeper, freshman, Dover

Athen Sachar, senior, York Suburban

Andrew Ekstrom, sophomore, York Suburban

Callahan Harrell, freshman, York Suburban

Ryan Thomas, senior, Susquehannock

DIVISION III

Coach of the Year: Chuck Minchik, Delone Catholic

First Team

Tim Burke, senior, Delone Catholic

Bryson Kopp, senior, Delone Catholic

Evan Glass, junior, Delone Catholic

Kat Keller, junior, Delone Catholic

Brady Walker, senior, York Catholic

Olivia Kury, sophomore, York Catholic

Mason Diaz, junior, Bermudian Springs