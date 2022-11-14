York-Adams League coaches select 2022 golf all-stars
The York-Adams League has revealed its golf all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the league's three divisions selected an all-star team, with 20 players being honored in total (six from Divisions I and II, seven from Division III). Coaches of the Year were also selected in all three divisions.
Both D-I and league champion Dallastown and D-III winner Delone Catholic were well represented among honorees. The Wildcats, who finished second in the PIAA state tournament on Oct. 19, had three players selected as all-stars and first-year head coach Joe Gibbs honored as division Coach of the Year. The Squires' honorees included head coach Chuck Minchik and four different golfers; Delone finished third in the league tournament before qualifying for states in Class 2A and placing fifth overall.
With only seven of the 20 all-star selections being seniors, plenty of golfing talent is set to return to the league in 2023.
2022 YORK-ADAMS GOLF ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Coach of Year: Joe Gibbs, Dallastown
First Team
Lane Krosse, junior, Dallastown
Reed Krosse, sophomore, Dallastown
Bobby Nicholson, senior, Dallastown
Dallas Inch, freshman, Central York
Noah Shultz, junior, Central York
Caden Blanchette, junior, Northeastern
DIVISION II
Coach of the Year: Chuck Jordan, Dover
First Team
Trevor Snyder, senior, Dover
Lawson Leeper, freshman, Dover
Athen Sachar, senior, York Suburban
Andrew Ekstrom, sophomore, York Suburban
Callahan Harrell, freshman, York Suburban
Ryan Thomas, senior, Susquehannock
DIVISION III
Coach of the Year: Chuck Minchik, Delone Catholic
First Team
Tim Burke, senior, Delone Catholic
Bryson Kopp, senior, Delone Catholic
Evan Glass, junior, Delone Catholic
Kat Keller, junior, Delone Catholic
Brady Walker, senior, York Catholic
Olivia Kury, sophomore, York Catholic
Mason Diaz, junior, Bermudian Springs