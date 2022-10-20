High school roundup: Dallastown golf finishes second in state

Staff Report

Dallastown's dazzling high school golf season concluded with a second-place finish at the PIAA Class 3A state championship on Wednesday in State College.

At Penn State's White Course, the Wildcats shot a team total of 305, finishing six shots behind champion Central Catholic (299). Lane Krosse led Dallastown with a 73, followed by Bobby Nicholson's 75 and Reed Krosse's 76. Taylor Hicks' 81 rounded out the counting scores. Mason Tucker's score of 88 did not count toward the team total.

On Tuesday, Lane Krosse finished 10th in the two-round individual Class 3A tournament, also at Penn State. The junior, whose postseason also included a York-Adams League individual title, was the top finisher among all York-Adams League golfers at the state level.

In the Class 2A tournament, meanwhile, Delone Catholic shot a 333 (45-over) to come in fifth place among the six state finalists at Penn State's Blue Course. Tim Burke led the Squires individually with a round of 80. Camdyn Keller chipped in an 83, while Bryson Kopp and Evan Glass each shot 85. Kat Keller shot an 89 for the non-counting score.

FIELD HOCKEY

York-Adams League quarterfinals

Susquehannock 1, York Suburban 0: At Central York, Maggie Grim scored with less than two minutes on the clock and the Warriors (18-0) held off the Trojans (12-6-1) for the third time this season, all by exactly one goal.

Central York 3, Dallastown 2 (OT): The Panthers (10-9-1) fell behind twice but quickly equalized each time. And it was Central York which had the final answer on its home field. Lauren Yarnish scored the winner in overtime, setting up a rematch of last year's final between the Panthers and Warriors. The game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dallastown.

GIRLS' TENNIS

PIAA District 3 Class 3A team finals

New Oxford 3, Manheim Township 2: The undefeated Colonials are District 3 champions after a thrilling victory over the Blue Streaks. Anya Rosenbach and Kaelyn Balko won their singles matches for New Oxford (19-0), while Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss paired to win a doubles match.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Susquehannock 3, Dover 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (11-4, 8-4 Division II) won the match by the scores of 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-11. Anna-Marie Petricevic led the Warriors with 12 kills, 26 digs and three aces. Teammate Emily Wright had 13 kills, 19 digs and four aces. With the loss, Dover falls to 6-8 and 5-7.

York Catholic 3, Octorara 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (17-1 overall) won the non-league match by the scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-10. Adeline Phillips led the Irish with 13 digs and nine kills, while Avery Heist had 12 kills and six digs.