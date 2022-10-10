York-Adams League big picture: Dallastown wins District 3 team, individual golf titles

The Dallastown golf team continued its stellar 2022 campaign by repeating as PIAA District 3 Class 3A champions on Friday and watching junior Lane Krosse win the individual district title on Saturday.

The Wildcats continued their remarkable postseason success at Briarwood Golf Club, where they won the York-Adams League team championship on Sept. 27 and Krosse defeated his brother, Reed, in a playoff for the individual title on Sept. 29. Dallastown, with a team total of 301 strokes on Friday (13-over), held off Cedar Crest (306), Central Dauphin (307) and Wilson (311) to win the district and advance to the state tournament.

Krosse fired a 70 on Friday to lead the Wildcats, and he backed it up with a 75 on Saturday to finish at 1-over and win the District 3 individual championship by two strokes. He defeated Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein, with York Suburban’s Callahan Harrell and Andrew Ekstrom among a group tied for third at 4-over.

Northeastern’s Caden Blanchette (6-over), Central York’s Noah Shultz (6-over), Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson (7-over) and Dover’s Trevor Snyder (8-over) all qualified for the state tournament by placing in the top 18 as individuals. Four other players — Central York’s Dallas Inch, Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas, York Suburban’s Athen Sachar and Dallastown’s Reed Krosse — were within three strokes of the cut line.

More: Dallastown golf's Krosse brothers pushing each other toward success

The Wildcats’ Taylor Hicks finished fifth in the girls’ Class 3A individual competition at 17-over. She finished 18 shots back of winner Kayla Maletto (Wilson) but 14 clear of the top-nine cut. Cumberland Valley in 3A and Boiling Springs in 2A advanced full girls’ teams through the district tournament with no competition.

In the District 3 Class 2A tournament at Honey Run Golf Club, Delone Catholic took the team title with a four-player score of 342 (54-over), which was enough to overtake Newport and Berks Catholic’s totals of 346. The Squires’ Bryson Kopp (21-over) finished three shots outside the cut, which was as close as any York-Adams League athlete came to advancing in the class.

The PIAA state championships will be held next week at the Penn State golf courses in State College. Individual competition takes place next Monday and Tuesday, with team tournaments following on Wednesday.

QUEENS OF THE COURT

While golf is the earliest Pennsylvania fall sport to wrap up its season, the girls’ tennis playoffs are already underway as well. The York-Adams League began its individual singles tournaments Thursday and crowned a pair of champions on Saturday.

New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach won the Class 3A tournament in dominant fashion, beating Red Lion’s Lexi Lakatosh 6-2, 6-1 in Saturday’s final. The No. 1-seed Rosenbach, who has helped lead the Colonials to an undefeated season, dropped only five games in five matches in the three-day event while winning 60. Central York’s Rachel Haupt defeated Susquehannock’s Peyton Joines 6-4, 6-0 in the third-place match.

In Class 2A, York Catholic’s Carina Roberts emerged as the champion with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth. York Suburban’s Abby Miller (the No. 1 seed) and Kennard-Dale’s Mackenzie Warner rounded out the semifinalists.

The York-Adams League doubles tournaments are slated for Monday and Tuesday. District 3 championships at Hershey Racquet Club begin with singles on Saturday, followed by teams on Oct. 19 and doubles on Oct. 22.

DOWN THE STRETCH

Team fall sports are inching toward the playoffs, and several division races are still undecided across the league. Soccer and field hockey teams are entering the final weeks of their regular seasons, with YAIAA tournaments on tap next week. Volleyball isn’t far behind, and although football has three weeks left, each game carries extra meaning at this time of year.

Boys’ soccer: The Division I race is still up for grabs, although Northeastern (13-3 overall, 9-1 division for 27 points) sits firmly in first place ahead of Tuesday’s home match with Red Lion and Thursday’s trip to Spring Grove. Dallastown (10-4-1, 8-2, 24 points) will need some help in addition to handling business against Spring Grove on Tuesday and Central York on Wednesday.

In Division II, Kennard-Dale (13-1-1, 10-0-1, 31 points) has clinched the title with a game to play. York Suburban is locked into second place, with New Oxford leading Susquehannock for third.

Biglerville has two Division III games left but has already clinched with a 10-0 record and 30 points. The Canners (15-1 overall) lead York Catholic and Littlestown.

Girls’ soccer: The Division I race is down to two teams, as Dallastown (12-3-1, 9-1-1, 28 points) leads South Western (12-2, 9-2, 27 points) with one game left for each team. The Wildcats can clinch the division with a win at Spring Grove on Tuesday; a loss or draw opens the door for the Mustangs when they host Red Lion on Thursday. Central York (1-7, 9-3, 27 points) has no division games left.

Northeastern leads Division II with 25 points at 8-1-1 (11-4-1 overall), while West York sits in second with 21 points (10-4, 7-2). The Bulldogs have an extra division game left to play, but the Bobcats control their own destiny. West York visits Susquehannock on Monday, while both of these teams are in action Tuesday and Thursday.

The D-III lead currently belongs to Delone Catholic (11-2-1, 9-1-1, 28 points), but Fairfield (9-1, 8-1, 24 points) can leapfrog the Squirettes by winning out. The Green Knights visit Biglerville on Monday and Bermudian Springs on Tuesday before hosting York Catholic on Thursday. Delone hosts Biglerville on Thursday.

Field hockey: Central York (7-8-1, 6-3-1, 19 points) holds the Division I clubhouse lead, but Dallastown (9-6-1, 6-3, 18 points) will overtake the Panthers with a home win over New Oxford on Thursday. Red Lion (11-7, 6-4, 18 points) will likely finish in a narrow third.

In Division II, Lily Wojcik and Susquehannock (12-0, 9-0, 27 points) hold the upper hand over York Suburban (10-3-1, 9-1, 27 points) with an extra game to play. But the division will likely come down to the teams’ head-to-head meeting on Thursday. The Warriors beat the Trojans at home, 4-3, in their first matchup on Sept. 23.

With all but one game accounted for in Division III, Biglerville (10-6-1, 8-1-1, 25 points) has clinched the title. Bermudian Springs (8-7-1, 7-2-1, 22 points) sits second, but Littlestown (9-4, 7-2, 21 points) has a chance to jump up a spot.

Volleyball: With nearly two weeks left in the regular season, Central York (7-1, 7-1 Division I) leads Dallastown (13-4, 7-2) with a rematch between the teams looming on Oct. 20. Spring Grove and South Western are both 5-3 and still in the hunt.

York Suburban is perfect in Division II, but the Trojans (9-2, 8-0) are being pushed by West York (11-4, 8-1) in a two-horse race. The pivotal head-to-head matchup is slated for Oct. 18, with the Bulldogs hosting.

It’s also a two-team chase in Division III, as York Catholic and Delone Catholic have split their meetings and beaten everyone else for matching 8-1 records. The Fighting Irish (14-1 overall) and Squirettes (12-3) each have three division contests remaining.

Football: Central York, New Oxford and Delone Catholic are all 4-0 in their respective divisions. York High is also perfect in Division I at 3-0, and multiple other teams continue to challenge in Divisions II and III. But eyes are also wandering toward the power ratings that decide playoff participants and seedings. Three weeks remain for teams to make their statements.