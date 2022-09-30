High school roundup: Krosse, Kurry win individual golf titles

Staff Report

Two days after Dallastown golf won the York-Adams League team championship, Wildcats junior Lane Krosse brought home individual hardware.

At Briarwood Golf Club, Krosse shot a 2-under 70 in Thursday's league individual championship and District III qualifier, then beat brother Reed Krosse on the first playoff hole to win the title.

Dover's Lawson Leeper fired a 71 to finish one shot out of the boys' playoff. Central York's Noah Shultz (73) and Northeastern's Caden Blanchette (74) rounded out the top five

A total of 17 boys' golfers in Class 3A and five boys' golfers in Class 2A advanced to the District 3 tournament, which starts next Friday. Ten girls' golfers also qualified by shooting 104 or lower.

York Catholic's Olivia Kurry shot a 77 to take first place in the girls' individual competition. Delone Catholic's Kat Keller (80) took second place, while Dallastown's Taylor Hicks (81) finished third.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Northeastern 2, West York 1 (OT): At West York, the Bobcats (9-4-1, 6-1-1 Division II) found the back of the net in the first overtime period to clinch the road victory and secure first place in the division. West York (8-3, 5-2) fell out of first place in the division with the loss.

York Suburban 7, Kennard-Dale 0: At York Suburban, Kerra Hyder scored five goals to lead the Trojans (5-5-1, 4-3-1 Division II) to the home divisional victory. Teammate Kendal Gross added three assists. With the loss, Kennard-Dale falls to (1-11-0, 0-8-0).

Delone Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 0: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes (9-2-1, 7-1-1 Division III) to the home victory by recording a hat trick and adding an assist. With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-8-1 (4-4-0).

York Catholic 9, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Irish (4-8, 4-5 Division III) exploded offensively against the Hawkettes (0-11, 0-8) to capture the easy divisional road victory.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 3, Hanover 1: At York Catholic, the Irish (10-1-1, 8-1 Division III) received one goal apiece from Ryland Staub, Christian Ludwig and Johnny Kelchaw to help them secure the home victory over Hanover falls to (5-8, 2-6).

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Thunderbolts (5-5-1, 3-4 Division III) received one goal apiece from Dylan Smeak, Jacob Hufnagle and Leo Guzman to help them secure the divisional road victory. The Green Knights fall to 2-8 (1-7).

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (10-3, 6-1 Division III) won a highly-anticipated rematch against the Irish by the scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13. Meredith Keefer led Delone Catholic individually with 14 kills and 11 digs. Teammate Denae Bello had nine kills and 14 digs. For the Irish (11-1, 6-1), Ashley Patterson had 24 digs and 13 kills; Adeline Phillips had 16 kills and 18 digs; and Reese Beck had 44 assists and three digs.

Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (11-3, 6-1 Division I) won the divisional home match 25-13, 25-23, 25-10. Mylie Ormond led the Rockets (8-4, 4-3) with 19 assists, four digs, three kills and three blocks.

Central York 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Panthers (6-1, 6-1 Division I) won 25-18, 25-17, 25-15. Brooke Yankanich had 11 kills and seven digs, while Emma Chataginer had 12 kills and nine digs for the Panthers. Red Lion fell to 3-6 (2-5).

West York 3, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Bulldogs (9-3, 6-1 Division II) won 25-6, 25-19, 25-6. Elysa Myers led West York with 16 digs and five aces, while Faith Walker had eight kills and MJ Rupp had six aces, four digs and three kills. Northeastern fell to 2-7 (1-6).

Susquehannock 3, Eastern York 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (8-2, 5-2 Division II) won by the scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-19. Emily Wright led the Warriors with 10 kills and five aces, while Claire Somerville had 32 assists and 14 digs. Eastern York fell to 6-5 (3-4).

South Western 3, Hershey 1: At Hershey, the Mustangs (8-2 overall) won the non-league match by the scores of 23-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-8. Katlyn Grempler led South Western with 17 digs, 10 kills and five aces, while Lilly Sullivan contributed nine kills and nine aces.

York Suburban 3, Cumberland Valley 1: At York Suburban, the Trojans (7-1 overall) captured the non-league match 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22. Individually for the Trojans, Eleah Steiner had 11 kills and eight blocks. Teammate Colbie McKenna had 12 kills and 11 digs.

New Oxford 3, York High 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials (5-5, 2-5 Division I) won the home match by the scores of 25-4, 25-7, 25-7. Emma Helt led the home team with 17 assists. With the loss, York High falls to 1-9 (0-7).

Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, the Eagles (6-4, 5-2 Division III) won the divisional match by the scores of 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-11, 16-14. Ellie Staub led the Thunderbolts (5-6, 4-3) with 12 kills and 11 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 2, Red Lion 1 (OT): At Red Lion, Ally Mathis found the back of the net at the 4:41 mark of overtime to break the 1-1 deadlock and clinched the Division I victory for the Colonials (4-6-2, 2-4-2 Division). For the Lions (9-5, 6-2), Julia Turosinski scored a first-half goal off an assist from Jenna Hodgkinson added one assist.

Bermudian Springs 2, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, Bella DeVita found the back of the net at the 3:27 mark of the second quarter to break a 1-1 tie. With the Division III win, Bermudian Springs improves to 6-5-1 (5-1-1), while Biglerville falls to 7-6-1 (5-1-1).

Hanover 1, Delone Catholic 0: At Hanover, Jaden Bowers found the back of the net at the 14:24 mark of the fourth quarter to clinch the divisional victory for the Hawkettes (5-7, 2-6). Delone Catholic falls to 4-6 (2-5).

Dover 2, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Eagles (1-9 overall) picked up their first victory of the season on the road against non-division opponent York Tech (1-9).

York Suburban 7, Northeastern 0: At York Suburban, the Trojans (8-2-1, 7-1 Division II) held the Bobcats scoreless and went on to capture the easy divisional victory. With the loss, Northeastern falls to 2-9-1 (2-6).

GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Wildcats (12-2, 8-1 Division I) received straight-set singles victories from Elizabeth Tony, Chloe Isett and Teagan Mortenson to secure the final regular-season divisional match. The Eagles (1-14, 1-8) have also now finished divisional play.

Susquehannock 5, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Warriors (11-2, 7-2 Division I) received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Alisyn Zapach and Georgie Snyder to help them secure the final divisional match of the season. Northeastern fell to 8-7 (4-5).

New Oxford 5, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Colonials (16-0 overall) received straight-set singles victories from Allison Horick, Kaelyn Balko and Alex Wolf to help them secure the non-divisional victory over the Rams (6-7).

York Catholic 3, South Western 2: At Hanover, the Irish (11-2 overall) received singles victories from Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts to help them secure the non-divisional victory over South Western (7-9).