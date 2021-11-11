Dallastown well represented when York-Adams golf coaches hand out 2021 honors

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown High School golf team enjoyed an historic and record-breaking season in 2021.

So, it’s not surprising that the Wildcats were well represented when it came time for the York-Adams League coaches to select their all-stars and their coaches of the year.

Dallastown’s Brooke Shoffner is the Division I Coach of the Year and three of his players garnered D-I all-star selections.

The other coaches of the year are Gettysburg’s Max Laing in D-II and Bermudian Springs’ Tyler Smith in D-III.

Shoffner, meanwhile, led the Wildcats to York-Adams Division I and York-Adams League overall championships, as well as the District 3 Class 3-A title.

The Wildcats went 36-0 in D-I action and then posted a record-low 280 total en route to winning the league crown. In the league tournament, the Wildcats had four players shoot 71 or lower en route to winning the crown by 23 shots over second-place Susquehannock.

In the District 3 3-A tournament, Dallastown posted a 298 score to beat second-place Lampeter-Strasburg by six shots. That was Dallastown’s first-ever district golf crown.

The Wildcats then finished fifth in 3-A state tournament.

Three Wildcats made the Division I all-star team: sophomore Lane Krosse, freshman Reed Krosse and senior Makensy Knaub, who claimed York-Adams League and District 3 3-A individual girls’ crowns this past fall. She finished her career with three league titles and two district crowns. Reed Krosse finished third in the District 3 3-A boys’ individual tournament.

Also on the D-I all-star team was South Western senior Evan Twyman, who captured the York-Adams individual boys’ title with a 3-under-par 69 at Briarwood.

Laing’s Gettysburg team finished 7-23 in D-II, while Smith’s Bermudian team was 15-15 in D-III.

Following is the complete list of York-Adams golf all-stars:

DIVISION I ALL-STARS

Lane Krosse, Dallastown.

Reed Krosse, Dallastown.

Makensy Knaub, Dallastown.

Evan Twyman, South Western.

Caden Blanchette, Northeastern.

Noah Shultz, Central York.

DIVISION II ALL-STARS

Trevor Snyder, Dover.

Sam Elsen, Susquehannock

Ryan Thomas, Susquehannock.

Jimmy Hook, Kennard-Dale.

Athen Sacher, York Suburban.

Andrew Ekstrom, York Suburban.

Braden Peart, Littlestown.

Lilly McNally, West York.

DIVISION III ALL-STARS

Brady Walker, York Catholic.

Patrick Doran, York Catholic.

Kat Keller, Delone Catholic.

Bryson Kopp, Delone Catholic.

Tim Burke, Delone Catholic.

Mason Diaz, Bermudian Springs.

Olivia Kury, York Catholic.

