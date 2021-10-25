Young Dallastown golf team looks to bright future after fifth-place state finish

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Dallastown finished fifth at the PIAA Class 3-A Team Golf Championship.

The event was held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York County.

The bulk of Dallastown's team is expected to return next season.

The Dallastown High School golf team was at the PIAA Class 3-A Team Championship for the first time, but the Wildcats still expected to leave with the state title.

The Wildcats had won the last two team tournaments they entered during a dream season and were full of confidence, despite their lack of state experience. A York-Adams League title, when the team finished under par, and its first District 3 title had already provided the Wildcats with a strong start to the postseason.

Dallastown, however, didn't finish off its final 2021 event with a third postseason championship, finishing fifth on Monday at the PIAA event with a team total 303 (19-over par) at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Nevertheless, Wildcats head coach Brooke Shoffner was proud of the team's performance.

"They had an incredible season," Shoffner said. "That's what I hope they remember from this whole experience in the offseason. They're not thinking that way right now, but they're a great team."

Young golfers lead Wildcats: Three young golfers — freshman Reed Krosse, sophomore Lane Krosse and freshman Mason Tucker — led the Wildcats with 4-over 75 scores, while senior Makensy Knaub shot a 78. State College won the event in a playoff over Fox Chapel with a team total of 292.

Lane Krosse said the team entered the event with high expectations because they were playing the tournament in their hometown on a course that they were familiar with. Those were advantages that other teams didn't have.

Heritage Hills is literally in the backyard of Dallastown junior Bobby Nicholson, who lives on the course, but it didn't help him. Nicholson shot an 81, and laughed with his teammates after his round when he recalled a shot he sent onto his own property on Monday.

"I thought we had a good chance, but it sucks to lose," Lane Krosse said. "But it humbles us, so that's good."

Looking ahead: Despite their disappointment with Monday's result, Shoffner expects the Dallastown team to get excited about their chances to compete for the state championship next season.

More:Dallastown senior Makensy Knaub secures second straight District 3 3-A girls' golf title

Knaub is the lone senior on the squad. She will head to play at NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary's next season in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She will be a big loss however. The girl described as the "Team Mom" takes her string of Y-A League and District 3 titles to college with her.

Nicholson will become the team's only senior next season. The Wildcats look like a team with a chance to play in the PIAA tournament for the next few years. Lane Krosse and alternate Taylor Hicks will be juniors, while Reed Krosse and Tucker will be sophomores.

Reed Krosse reached the PIAA 3-A individual championship, but struggled to shoot an 87 after he finished third in the District 3 event. The freshman showed he was capable of bouncing back on Monday when he posted his 75 with two birdies a week later on the same course.

More:Two York-Adams League golfers post top-15 finishes at PIAA Class 3-A Golf Championships

While the Wildcats will lose their leader and decorated champion next season, they won't lack the motivation and work ethic to make it back to this event.

"We're all going to get better," Reed Krosse said. "We're gonna practice harder and hopefully come back better next year."

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com or at @robrosesports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.