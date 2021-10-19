Two York-Adams League golfers post top-15 finishes at PIAA Class 3-A Golf Championships

ROB ROSE

When South Western's Evan Twyman spent hours practicing golf, in his wildest dreams he didn't imagine he would have the chance he did on Tuesday.

Twyman earlier took the York-Adams League boys' title and then finished sixth at the District 3 Class 3-A event. Still, being a part of the field at the PIAA Golf Championships on Tuesday was something even more special.

The senior finished tied for 12th in the boys' 3-A state event with a 3-over-par 74 at Heritage HIlls Golf Resort.

"It means a lot because I honestly didn't think I'd be at this point, based off these last couple seasons," Twyman said. "I've really improved and I'm excited about the way I finished. It's awesome."

Twyman had not reached the state championship tournament in his previous seasons, despite being part of the program for four years.

Northeastern’s Caden Blanchette finished tied for 26th in the boys' 3-A state field with a 77, Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen tied for 28th at 78, Kennard-Dale’s Jimmy Hook tied for 44th at 81 with Central York’s Noah Shultz, Dover’s Trevor Snyder tied for 52nd at 82, Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas took 63rd at 86 and Dallastown’s Reed Krosse tied for 65th with an 87.

Downington West's Nick Gross won the boys' title in a playoff over North Pocono's Billy Pabst after both finished with 2-under-par 69s.

Knaub finishes tied for 14th in girls' action: Dallastown's Makensy Knaub, meanwhile, entered the state tournament fresh off a pair of repeat victories.

The senior earlier secured her second straight District 3 3-A championship and her third consecutive York-Adams League girls' title.

She attempted to add a state championship to her list of achievements on Monday, but struggled with the final stretch of the Heritage Hils course.

Knaub shot an 8-over-par 80 and finished tied for 14th in her final chance to secure a state title. While her finish wasn't what she hoped for, her recent verbal commitment to the NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary's University women's golf team eased some of her disappointment.

"I sort of came into this with no expectations and the back nine just sort of ate me up," Knaub said. "I'm sad it came to an end, but I've got bigger things ahead of me. So, I look forward to that."

West York’s Lilly McNally tied for 28th with an 85 and Dallastown’s Taylor Hicks finished No. 35 with a 94. Lower Merion's Sydney Yermish won the girls' title with a 4-under 68.

In the 2020 event, Knaub finished 19th with an 84. McNally took No. 20 at 86.

Class 2-A event: In Monday's 2-A boys' state tournament, Littlestown's Bradin Peart finished tied for 27th with an 81, while York Catholic's Patrick Doran was tied for 35th with an 83. Union City's Josh James won the event with a 72.

On the girls' side, York Catholic's Olivia Kury finished tied for 30th with a 98. Camp Hill's Paige Richter won with a 73.

The PIAA team finals will be held at Heritage Hills next Monday. Dallastown will compete in that event.

