Dallastown senior Makensy Knaub secures second straight District 3 golf title

Makensy Knaub is great at building leads, now she just needs to work on dealing with being so far ahead of the field.

The Dallastown senior stepped onto the first tee of the District 3 Girls' Golf Championship on Saturday at Honey Run Golf Club with a 9-stroke advantage after Friday's first round, but still didn't feel confident she could close out her competition.

Before last week's York-Adams League Championship, Knaub dealt with a similar feeling of pressure and anxiety as she tried to win her third straight county championship. Knaub struggled to start that round, but composed herself and got the win.

Dallastown senior wins 3rd straight York-Adams girls' golf title; South Western player takes boys' crown

Saturday followed a similar story as Knaub had four bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine, but a birdie on the ninth hole helped her get back on track and secure her second straight District 3 3-A title.

"I really wasn't nervous yesterday, more nerves coming into today with just like that big of a lead and just trying not to choke," Knaub said with a laugh. "So trying to keep my nerves down on the front (nine) was kind of difficult because once again I couldn't really get anything going, so the back (nine) definitely turned it around."

Knaub finished the weekend with an 8-over 152 score and was the only golfer to post a single-digit score. West York's Lilly McNally finished fifth at 165.

With the win, Knaub will head to the state tournament hopeful the mental toughness she gained over the past two weeks will help her claim another crown. Knaub finished the 2020 PIAA tournament in 19th and plans to put less pressure on herself this year and see what she can do.

"That was a great way to end my senior year, so onto states now and we'll try and get a (win) there too," Knaub said.

Saturday's victory wasn't the only win for the Wildcats this weekend. Dallastown also took the team title with a 298 aggregate team score of 298, the lowest since 2015. The championship was Dallastown's first team title.

Adding to his team's win on Friday, Dallastown's Reed Krosse took third in the boys' 3-A championship with a 5-over 149 score. Krosse closed his round Saturday with two birdies to move up the leaderboard. Delone Catholic finished fifth in the boys' 2-A team event.

After he won the Y-A League Championship last week, South Western's Evan Twyman finished sixth with a 6-over 150 score. Central York's Noah Shultz was eighth with a 151 total.

In the 2-A tournament held at Briarwood this week, Littlestown's Bradin Peart took third in the boys' event with a 14-over 158. York Catholic's Olivia Kury claimed third in the girls' event with a 29-over 173 score.

With their total scores over the two-day district event, several Y-A League golfers secures spots in the PIAA tournament that will be held later this month at Heritage Hills. The following players advanced to the state tournaments.

2-A boys: Peart (158), York Catholic's Patrick Doran (169).

2-A girls: Kury (173).

3-A boys: Krosse (149), Twyman (150), Shultz (151), Susquehannock's Ryan Thomas (152) and Sam Elsen (152), Dover's Trevor Snyder (154), Northeastern's Caden Blanchette (154) and Kennard-Dale's Jimmy Hook (154).

3-A girls: Knaub (152), McNally (165) and Dallastown's Taylor Hicks (179).

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.