Dallastown senior wins 3rd straight York-Adams girls' golf title; South Western player takes boys' crown

Dallastown's Makensy Knaub won her third straight York-Adams girls' golf crown.

South Western's Evan Twyman took the York-Adams boys' golf championship.

The league tournament was held at Briarwood Golf Club near West York.

Ask the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Lakers teams that excelled around the turn of this century.

It's pretty hard to pull off a three-peat.

Dallastown High School senior Makensy Knaub wasn't born yet when those franchises completed their runs of three straight championships, but she got a taste of how tough it was on Thursday.

Knaub entered the York-Adams League Individual Golf Championships after winning the girls' title the past two seasons. She admitted she felt a little stress headed to the first tee.

"I was feeling a lot of pressure today honestly," Knaub said. "Just because of my senior year, it's my last year to play and I have won two years in a row, and I sort of got off to a rocky start."

The Wilidcats' senior bogeyed the first two holes and added three more bogeys in her first nine. Through 11 holes, she was tied with West York's Lilly McNally at 6-over. That's when she leaned on her experiences spent playing in prestigious events to lock in on the tournament title held at Briarwood Golf Course near West York.

"I think that playing on the national level has helped me to have that experience to sort of pull it together and close out well," Knaub said. "I think that once I started turning it on, that's when I knew that I was gonna go to the end."

Knaub had only one bogey during her final nine holes and closed out her round with three birdies to clinch the championship with a 4-over-par 76. Knaub's Dallastown teammate, Taylor Hicks, finished second with an 82, and McNally came in third with an 83.

After she fought through the mental struggles to start her round, and eventually win the title, Knaub is hopeful she can learn from that as she prepares to repeat as the District 3 Class 3-A champion.

"This was a good experience for me pressure-wise," Knaub said. "I think that during districts I will be in a clearer headspace."

Twyman takes boys' title: Meanwhile, South Western senior Evan Twyman entered the boys' event with no pressure.

Twyman had a solid regular season, but had never threatened to win the league title in his past two attempts.

Twyman had posted scores of 87 and 83 during the previous league championship events, but Thursday was a different story. The Mustangs' senior shot a 3-under 69 with six birdies to secure the boys' title. It was tied for the best round of his life.

"It feels really awesome," Twyman said. "I tied my low round ever and to do it in a big tournament like this is immense to me."

The first time Twyman shot a 3-under was this summer while playing his home course, South Hills near Hanover, by himself. Twyman spent nearly every moment possible either working or practicing at South Hills and finally saw the hard work pay off with the victory.

"Probably there from morning to night," Twyman said. "Just trying to practice as much as I can. I even work there, just trying to just try to be there all the time."

Twyman wasn't the only boy to post an under-par round during the event. Northeastern senior Caden Blanchette shot a 1-under 71 to take second.

Blanchette had one birdie and one eagle during his round, which was fitting. He played while wearing the Puma driving hat made popular by PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau, who can be found putting for eagle often.

The Bobcats' senior said he's worn the hat all four years since DeChambeau made the tour and was proud to pick up an eagle while using Cobra clubs similar to those used by his favorite player. Unlike DeChambeau, however, he lacks elite driving distance.

"I never really get eagles," Blanchette said. "I don't have the opportunity. I'm not long enough."

District 3 qualifiers: Thursday's event also served as a District 3 qualifier.

Making the district 3-A field in girls' action were: Knaub (76), Hicks (82), McNally (83), South Western's Liesel Stine (88), Susquehannock's Haley Hebel (95), York Suburban's Gigi Merino (97) and Kennard-Dale's Hannah Carl (98). The 2-A girls' qualifiers were York Catholic's Olivia Kury (87), Delone Catholic's Kat Keller (90), Fairfield's Braiden Wastler (100) and Delone's Amelia Romero (100).

In order to make districts, a female player had to shoot 104 or less.

The boys' advancing to districts in 3-A were: Twyman (69), Blanchette (71), Susquehannock's Ryan Thomas (74), Dallastown's Mason Tucker (74), Dallastown's Lane Krosse (75), Susquehannock's Sam Elsen (76), Dallastown's Reed Krosse (76), Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson (76), Central York's Noah Shultz (78), Dover's Alex Glatfelter (78), Dover's Trevor Snyder (79), Susquehannock's Max Pflieger (79), Northeastern's Seth Erdley (79), Kennard-Dale's Jimmy Hook (80), Northeastern's Nick Rizzuto (81), Central York's Tyler Anderson (81) and Susquehannock's Josh Preston (81).

The 2-A boys' district qualifiers were: York Catholic's Patrick Doran (76), Littlestown's Bradin Peart (83), Delone Catholic's Bryson Kopp (83), York Catholic's Josh Sutton (83), Delone Catholic's Evan Glass (87), Delone Catholic's Gino Giraffa (87) and York Catholic's Brady Walker (88).

In 3-A, the top 17 boys made districts, while in 2-A, the top six league players advanced. Peart qualified as an independent.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.