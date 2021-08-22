Dallastown High golf team gets off to strong start in York-Adams Division I action

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown High School won the York-Adams Division I golf opener.

The Wildcats finished with a 307 total, which was 20 shots better than second-place South Western.

Dallastown's Lane Krosse and Bobby Nicholson each shot 74 to tie for individual medalist honors.

Dallastown High School may be ready to end Central York’s reign atop the York-Adams Division I golf standings.

The Panthers have won the past seven D-I golf championships.

Thursday, however, in the 2021 D-I golf opener, the Wildcats put on an impressive show at Royal Manchester Golf Links to roll to the victory.

Dallastown finished with a 307 total to finish 20 shots ahead of second-place South Western (327). Central was third at 335, followed by Northeastern (351), Red Lion (373), Spring Grove (391) and New Oxford (395).

Each team counts its top four individual scores to account for the team total.

Dallastown had three players are 76 or lower: sophomore Lane Krosse (74), junior Bobby Nicholson (74) and freshman Reed Krosse (76). Lane Krosse and Nicholson tied for individual medalist honors on the day.

The other golfers shooting in the 70s for the day were South Western senior Evan Twyman (75) and Central York sophomore Noah Shultz (76).

No one else managed to shoot lower than 81 on the difficult par-72 links-style layout.

The next D-I match is Wednesday afternoon at South Hills.

OTHER LOCAL GOLF NOTE

Ace at Grandview: Ian Desenberg recorded his first hole-in-one on Sunday at Grandview Golf Club.

He aced the 18th hole using a 6-iron. His playing partners were Taylor Williams, Shane Walker and Wayne Taylor.

