Spring Grove's Karl Frisk, Dallastown's Makensy Knaub earn York-Adams golf championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League individual golf tournaments were held on Thursday.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk won the boys' crown with a 2-under-par 70.

Dallastown's Makensy Knaub took the girls' title with a 3-over 73.

This year, a 2-under-par 70 proved plenty good enough for Spring Grove’s Karl Frisk.

Last year, as a junior, Frisk shot a blistering 8-under-par 64 at Briarwood East Golf Club during the York-Adams League individual boys’ golf tournament. There was just one problem. Central York standout Carson Bacha also shot a 64 and ended up beating Frisk in a playoff.

It gave Bacha his third consecutive league crown, and left Frisk still looking for his first. Bacha would go on to win District 3 and PIAA Class 3-A crowns.

Central York captures a sixth consecutive York-Adams League overall golf championship

Thursday afternoon, with Bacha now on the Auburn golf roster, Frisk earned his first-ever league crown with a 70 at Briarwood East. The senior finished five shots clear of the field.

Dallastown junior Mackensy Knaub, meanwhile, cruised to her second consecutive girls’ individual league crown with 3-over-par 73 at Briarwood West, which was 13 shots ahead of her nearest competitor.

Both Frisk and Knaub, after posting the best averages in the league during the regular season, came into Thursday's events as strong favorites and both certainly lived up to their advanced billing.

Dallastown’s Lane Krosse, Northeastern Caden Blanchette and Central York’s Alex Gekas each shot 75. Krosse was credited with finishing second, while Blanchette got credited for third.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Other boys’ golfers breaking 80 on the day were York Suburban’s Athen Sachar (77), Littlestown's Bradin Peart (77), Kennard-Dale’s Josh Behles (78), Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson (78), Dover Trevor Snyder (78), Spring Grove’s Noah Keener (79), Northeastern’s Tanner Sadowski (79) and Delone Catholic’s Nick Carpenter (79).

The event also served as a District 3 qualifier in both Class 3-A and 2-A. All of the boys’ golfers in the 70s, except Peart and Carpenter, were 3-A golfers. They all made the district 3-A field. Peart and Carpenter, meanwhile, led all local 2-A district qualifiers.

One other Y-A golfer made the district 3-A field: Suburban’s Will Stewart, who shot 80.

In 2-A, Carpenter will be joined in the 2-A district field by teammates Trent Kopp (80) and Evan Glass (85). York Catholic’s Patrick Doran (82) also qualified for districts in 2-A.

In girls’ action, West York’s Lillian McNally and Dallastown’s Taylor Hicks each shot 86 and each qualified for the district 3-A tournament. McNally was credited with second place in the girls’ tournament, while Hicks was third.

Other girls’ district qualifiers from the Y-A League were Delone’s Kat Keller (90), Northeastern’s Paige Damon (91), West York’s Christina Molinaro (92), Susquehannock’s Haley Hebel (92), Suburban’s Gigi Merino (92) and Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss (94). Keller and Devilbiss will compete in 2-A at districts, while the rest will compete in 3-A.

All of the female golfers who shot in double digits earned district berths.

The District 3 individual championships are set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The 3-A golfers (boys and girls) will compete at Briarwood East, while the 2-A players (boys and girls) will compete at Briarwood West.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.