Central York captures a sixth consecutive York-Adams League overall golf championship

Central York won its sixth straight York-Adams overall golf title on Wednesday.

Central finished with a season-best 306 total. Susquehannock was second at 321.

Central's Alex Gekas had the day's best individual score at even-par 72.

Delone was third as a team at 331. The Squires' Nick Carpenter shot 73, as did Central's Noah Shultz.

The Central York golf dynasty continues to reign.

The Panthers won their sixth consecutive overall York-Adams League championship on Wednesday at Briarwood East Golf Course, and they did it in style.

The Division I champion finished with its best team score of the season at 306. Central's best previous team score was 314. D-II champion Susquehannock took second at 321. D-III champion Delone Catholic settled for third at 331. The Panthers have also won seven straight D-I crowns.

Alex Gekas led Central with an even-par 72. The Panthers' other scoring golfers were Noah Shultz (73), Jun Lee (76) and Cole Sevick (85).

Susquehannock was paced by Sam Elsen (77), Ryan Thomas (78) and Max Pflieger (78). Nick Carpenter's 76 led Delone.

The Y-A individual championships are back at Briarwood East on Thursday.

The win clinched the league's Class 3-A berth for the upcoming District 3 Championships. Delone had already clinched the league's 2-A berth.

The district team tournament will be back at Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9. The 3-A team event will be on the East Course, while 2-A team event will be on the West Course.

The district individual event will also be at Briarwood on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. Again, the 3-A golfers will compete on the East Course, while 2-A golfers play on the West Course. The team and individual events will run concurrently on Oct. 9.

