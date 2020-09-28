Dallastown wins final Division I golf match, but Central York sews up overall crown

STEVE HEISER

@ydsports

Dallastown won the final York-Adams Division I match of the season on Monday.

Central York finished second in the final match, but clinched the overall D-I crown.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk was the D-I individual medalist on Monday with a 72 at Heritage Hills.

Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Club, Dallastown won the battle, but Central York won the war to continue its York-Adams Division I dynasty.

In the final D-I golf match of the season, Dallastown finished first with a 318 total, one shot better than Central York.

In the season-long team standings, however, Central York emerged as the D-I champion at 38-4, while Dallastown settled for second at 36-6. The Panthers have now won seven consecutive D-I crowns.

Dallastown was chasing its first D-I title since 2013.

In Monday's match, South Western was third at 327, followed by Northeastern at 330, host Red Lion at 346, Spring Grove at 356 and New Oxford at 398.

In the final overall standings, South Western was third at 23-19, followed by Northeastern and Spring Grove, both at 21-21. Red Lion was sixth at 8-34, followed by New Oxford at 0-42.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk was Monday's individual medalist at 72. Red Lion's Kyle Daugherty was second at 74, followed by Dallastown's Makensy Knaub at 76, South Western's Nathan Panizari at 77, Central York's Cole Sevick at 78, Central York's Noah Shultz at 78, Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson at 78, Dallastown's Lane Krosse at 79 and Spring Grove's Noah Keener at 79.

The York-Adams League Team Championships are set for Wednesday, starting at 1:30 p.m., featuring Central, D-II champion Susquehannock and D-III champion Delone Catholic. Central will be chasing its sixth consecutive overall league crown.

The league individual championships are set for Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. Both events are at Briarwood Golf Club.

