GOLF: Central York extends lead in York-Adams Division I; Spring Grove's Frisk fires 69

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York extended its lead and Spring Grove's Karl Frisk shot the low round of the season on Wednesday in a York-Adams Division I golf match at Bridgewater Golf Club.

Central finished with a 315 total to best second-place Dallastown by five shots on the Wildcats' home course. Spring Grove was third at 325. Northeastern and South Western tied for fourth at 330, but Northeastern won the tiebreaker because the Bobcats' No. 5 scorer beat South Western's No. 5 scorer. Red Lion was sixth at 362 and New Oxford was seventh at 364.

Central extended its lead over Dallastown to two games in the division. Central is 27-3 and Dallastown is 25-5. There are two more divisional matches left in the season.

Frisk fired a 1-over-par 69 to earn individual medalist honors. That is the first score in 60s this season in the Y-A League.

Central York's Alex Gekas was second at 73. The other golfers in the 70s were Northeastern's Tanner Sadowski at 76, Dallastown's Makensy Knaub at 77, Dallastown's Lane Krosse at 77, Central York's Noah Shultz at 77, Red Lion's Kyle Daughtery at 78 and Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson at 79.

York Catholic finishes first in D-III match: At Flatbush Golf Club near Littlestown, York Catholic picked up its first D-III triumph of the season, finishing first with a 343 total.

Delone, the host school, suffered its first loss of the D-III season, finishing second at 365. York Tech was third at 400, followed by Hanover at 410, Bermudian Springs at 420 and Fairfield at 454.

The Squires still lead the season standings at 19-1, followed by York Catholic at 16-4 and York Tech at 13-7.

York Catholic's Patrick Doran was the individual medalist at 77. He was the only player to shoot 85 or under.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.