Susquehannock golf team closing in on York-Adams Division II championship

The Susquehannock golf team is closing in on a York-Adams Division II championship.

The Warriors remained unbeaten on the D-II season on Tuesday with a first-place finish at Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville.

Susquehannock moved to 30-0 on the season, eight games ahead of second-place York Suburban (22-8) with just two D-II matches left in the season — Thursday at Pleasant Valley and Monday at Regents' Glen. If the Warriors can manage just five individual victories over those last two matches, they will clinch the crown.

In Tuesday's match at Cool Creek, Susquehannock finished with a 331 total, seven shots better than second-place Suburban. Dover was third at 342, followed by West York at 344, host Eastern York at 361 and Kennard-Dale at 372. Gettysburg did not compete because of COVID-19 issues at Gettysburg High School.

Susquehannock's Sam Elsen and Suburban's Athen Sachar tied for first individually at 2-over-par 72. Dover's Trevor Snyder shot 73. No one else in the field could break 80.

