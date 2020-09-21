GOLF ROUNDUP: Defending champion Central York takes over York-Adams Division I lead

STEVE HEISER

Central York is back on top of the York-Adams League Division I golf race.

The defending champion Panthers took over first place in the division by finishing first in a tournament at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown on Monday.

Central finished with a 326 total, followed by Spring Grove (331), Dallastown (336), South Western (337), Northeastern (347), Red Lion (370) and host New Oxford (379).

The win allowed the Panthers (21-3) to leapfrog Dallastown (20-4) and into first place. South Western is third at 14-10, followed by Northeastern (13-11) and Spring Grove (12-12).

The Rockets' second-place finish on Monday was by far their best effort of the season. They were paced by Noah Keener's 2-over-par 74 and Karl Frisk's 75. They were the best two individual scores on the day.

Dallastown was led by Lane Krosse's 77, while Central was paced by a 78 from Alex Gekas.

Only four golfers at The Bridges managed to break 80. All four scoring players for Central, however, shot 84 or better. That balance allowed the Panthers to grab the win.

There are three D-I matches remaining in the 2020 season.

