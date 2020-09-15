PREP GOLF: Spring Grove's Karl Frisk, Dallastown team enjoy bounce-back Division I outings

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@yascores

Dallastown won the York-Adams Division I golf match on Tuesday at South Hills.

Central York finished second, followed by South Western, Northeastern and Spring Grove.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk had the low individual score at 73. Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson had a 75.

HANOVER — There is some good news for York-Adams League golfers this season.

In addition to actually having a season during the coronavirus pandemic, any bad days suffered on the links will quickly be forgotten. There's simply no time to dwell on the poor rounds, because the next round is right around the corner.

One of the first beneficiaries of that was Spring Grove standout Karl Frisk. After a less-than-stellar performance Monday — at least by Frisk’s standards — the Rocket senior bounced back a bit Tuesday afternoon.

Frisk, who finished five shots behind Central York’s Alex Gekas in Monday’s opener at Out Door Country Club, earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 73 at South Hills Golf Club in the second D-I match of the season on Tuesday.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson finished second individually with a 75, one shot ahead of Gekas, to power the Wildcats to a team win Tuesday. Dallastown (324) bested defending D-I champ Central (332) by eight strokes a day after finishing third as a team.

PREP GOLF: Alex Gekas leads Central York to victory in York-Adams Division I season opener

Strong start, struggling finish: Frisk, who tied the course record a year ago at South Hills with an incredible round of 61, would have likely finished under par had it not been for some rough going during the last three holes Tuesday. A state qualifier as a junior, Frisk was 1-under through 15 holes.

“I had a good start,” Frisk said. “But the last three holes I was 3-over. So it was a decent round, but I didn’t really finish it out like I would have wanted to.”

Shooting a 73 would be something that pretty much any other golfer on the course Tuesday would have taken in a heartbeat.

For Frisk, playing as close to perfect as possible is always the goal, so his self-evaluation of his play Tuesday didn’t exactly sound like that of a medalist.

“I still have to work on my putting a little,” he said. “I could always do better, but I’m not very disappointed.”

Lot of golf looms: The unusual circumstances surrounding this season’s schedule means that improvements will have to come quickly. After playing matches on back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday, Frisk and the rest of the D-I golfers will be back on the course Thursday at Royal Manchester for the third of seven events this year.

Next week brings more of the same, with three more matches, before the finale in two weeks. That will quickly be followed by league, district, regional and state competitions over the following two weeks.

Frisk has big goals: Despite his somewhat somber assessment of his play Tuesday, Frisk is confident he is on track to achieve his personal goals this year — winning league, district and regional titles before capturing a PIAA crown. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his former high school rival, Central York's Carson Bacha, who won last year's state 3-A title.

“Today was a little bit better,” said Frisk, who shot 76 in the opener at Out Door. “I’m still trying to iron out a couple of things, but I feel that when I get it going it’s going to be good. I know I’m headed in the right direction.”

Wildcats show improvement: The Wildcats showed a big improvement as a team Tuesday. The trio of Nicholson, Lane Krosse (79) and Makensy Knaub (79) powered Dallastown past both Central and South Western, two teams that bested the Wildcats Monday.

South Western finished third on Tuesday at 338, followed by Northeastern (341), Spring Grove (350), Red Lion (374) and New Oxford (438).

Central still leads the division at 11-1, followed by Dallastown at 10-2 and South Western at 9-3.

Northeastern's Tanner Sadowski also broke 80 on Tuesday, shooting a 78.

Susquehannock takes D-II match in tiebreaker: At Briarwood East, Susquehannock won a York-Adams Division II golf match in a tiebreaker over York Suburban.

Both teams finished with 316 totals, which counted the scores of the top four players on each team. The division win was then determined by the No. 5 golfers. Susquehannock's No. 5 scorer, Haley Hebel, had an 88, which was seven shots better than Suburban's No. 5 scorer.

Susquehannock took over the D-II lead at 17-1, while Suburban fell to 16-2.

Dover was third on Tuesday at 334, followed by Kennard-Dale at 335, host West York at 337, Eastern York at 363 and Gettysburg at 383.

Susquehannock's Ryan Thomas and Dover's Trevor Snyder tied for individual medalist honors at 1-over-par 73. Kennard-Dale's Nick Fowler and Suburban's Will Stewart each shot 74, while West York's Noah Lingenfelter fired a 75. Suburban's Athen Sachar (77) and Littlestown's Bradin Peart (78) also broke 80.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.