PREP GOLF: Alex Gekas leads Central York to victory in York-Adams Division I season opener

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Alex Gekas and his Central York teammates are off to a strong start in the York-Adams League Division I golf race.

Gekas fired a 1-under-par 71 on Monday to lead the Panthers to the D-I victory with a 314 total at Out Door Country Club, which just happens to be the Panthers' home course. Central finished four shots ahead of second-place South Western. Dallastown was third at 326, followed by Northeastern at 331, Spring Grove at 351, Red Lion at 365 and New Oxford at 370.

Gekas was the individual medalist on the day, five shots better than second-place Karl Frisk of Spring Grove. Six golfers fired 77s: Central York's Cole Sevick, Dallastown's Lane Krosse and Makensy Knaub, Northeastern's Caden Blanchette and South Western's Ryan Small and Evan Twyman. Two more golfers shot 80: South Western's Dylan Poalucci and Spring Grove's Noah Keener.

The D-I golfers get right back at it again on Tuesday with a match at South Hills Golf Club near Hanover. It is South Western's home course.

Delone wins D-III match: Delone Catholic improved to 10-0 in York-Adams Division III golf action by winning a match at Range End Golf Club near Dillsburg.

The Squires finished at 338, 14 shots better than second-place place York Catholic. Delone was paced by Nick Carpenter, who shot a career-best 73, Trenton Kopp (career-best 83) and Camdyn Keller (career-best 87).

York Tech was third at 399, followed by host Bermudian Springs at 401, Fairfield at 408 and Hanover at 420.

York Catholic's Patrick Doran was the individual medalist with a 72. Doran and Carpenter were the only golfers in the field to break 80.

York Catholic is second in D-II action at 8-2.

