Susquehannock cruises to a York-Adams Division II golf triumph at Bon Air Country Club

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Playing on its home course, the Susquehannock Warriors cruised to victory on Thursday in a York-Adams Division II golf match.

Led by Ryan Thomas and Sam Elsen, the Warriors finished with a 331 total at Bon Air Country Club.

Thomas finished as the individual medalist with a 7-over-par 78, while Elsen tied for second at 79 with Littlestown's Bradin Peart. They were the only golfers to break 80 at the tough Glen Rock-area layout.

Dover's Trevor Snyder was fourth at 82, while York Suburban's Athen Sachar was fifth at 83.

Suburban finished second as a team at 353, 22 shots behind Susquehannock. Dover was third at 355, followed by Kennard-Dale at 363, West York at 377, Eastern York at 399 and Gettysburg at 410.

In the season standings, Susquehannock and Suburban are tied for first at 11-1. Kennard-Dale is third at 7-5, followed by Dover (6-6), West York (5-7), Eastern (2-10) and Gettysburg (0-6).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.