York-Adams League fall athletes get back into swing of things with golf matches

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

The York-Adams League fall sports season got started on Tuesday with golf action.

There was a Division III match at South Hills and a Division II match at Mountainview.

Delone Catholic won the Division III match, while York Suburban took the Division II match.

The York-Adams League fall sports season has officially started.

Division III schools from the league battled at South Hills Golf Club near Hanover on Tuesday, which marked the start of the fall season, which for months appeared unlikely to get going because of COVID-19 concerns.

There was also a Division II match at Mountainview Golf Club near Fairfield.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The scores at South Hills were higher than most of the golfers would have liked, but after months of waiting and wondering if they would even have a chance to tee it up this season, there were nothing but smiles as the teams left the course with the season finally underway.

“It really felt great to start the year,” Hanover High junior Jack Huston said. “From here on out, I can only get better, but it felt good to get back out with the team. There was a point where I was worried for a month that we weren’t going to have (a fall season) and I would feel like I would have nothing to do but school. Golf is a fun way to get out, so I’m happy it’s back.”

Despite uncertainty, District 3 lays out revised postseason plans for fall sports

For athletes who play multiple sports and who lost their 2020 spring seasons as well, such as York Tech junior Brady Frey, the long wait to find out if the fall season would begin was grueling. Frey saw his tennis season canceled earlier this year and the opportunity to be around friends and teammates was exciting after an uncertain summer.

“It was pretty scary when our coaches told us we probably weren’t going to have any matches this year,” Frey said. “It’s a good way to vent from school and everything and just get your mind off all the stress.”

Delone Catholic won the event with a score of 353. York Catholic finished second at 378, while York Tech took third at 396. Bermudian Springs (402), Hanover (414) and Fairfield (426) rounded out the six-team field.

York Catholic’s Patrick Doran shot an 81 for the lowest individual score of the day, with Delone Catholic’s Nick Carpenter right behind him with an 82.

Both Huston and Frey said that there is an argument to be made about whether or not contact sports should be held during the pandemic. Both, however, believe that golf offers a chance for the athletes to get outside and compete at a safe distance from each other.

“I have been playing golf throughout the whole summer because there’s nothing else to do right now,” Huston said. “It’s one of the safest sports to play in my opinion.”

Frey used some self-deprecating humor to detail how he is able to maintain the recommended six feet between himself and his competitors on the course.

“As long as you hit the fairway you’re going to be socially distant from me,” Frey said with a laugh.

Both golfers said that if their fellow athletes follow their coaches' rules, the rest of the sports seasons should be able to be played. Golf is the first fall sport to get going, but the rest aren't far behind.

Frey is hopeful he won't miss a second straight tennis season, while Huston is looking forward to basketball later this year. For now though, they're just happy to be back on the course and around friends.

“It’s reassuring because this is just the start,” Huston said. “If all goes well, I should be back in sports until February or March, so that feels good.”

York Suburban wins Division II match: The Division II season started with a tightly-contested match at Mountainview.

The top five teams were separated by just eight shots.

York Suburban came away with the team victory with a 332 total, which was three shots better than second-place Susquehannock. Kennard-Dale finished third at 336, followed by West York at 339 and Dover at 340. Eastern was sixth at 370 and host Gettysburg was seventh at 392.

Suburban’s Athen Sacher was the individual medalist with a 2-over-par 73. Dover’s Trevor Snyder and Kennard-Dale’s Josh Behles were next at 74.

Four other golfers broke 80: West York’s Noah Lingenfelter at 76, Kennard-Dale’s James Hook at 77, Littlestown’s Bradin Peart at 77 and York Suburban’s Will Stewart at 79.

Reach Rob Rose rrose@yorkdispatch.com.