The PIAA has decided to split the individual and team state golf tournaments, playing them on consecutive weeks instead of consecutive days.

Previously, many of the the state's top players had to play 54 holes over three days. That could turn into a three-round mental and physical grind for those competing for individual laurels on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the team event on Wednesday.

PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi pushed for the separation of the events. The individual state tournament will now be played Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 19-20, with the team event on Monday, Oct. 26. Both tournaments will continue to be played at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York County.

The 2019 state individual tournament was Oct 21-22 at Heritage Hills, followed by the team event on Oct. 23. Central York's Carson Bacha won the Class 3-A state individual title in 2019.

“We tried to solve a lot of things,” Lombardi said. “It was a long time working on that. I think it’s good for golf and good for the players.”

Lombardi hopes warmer weather will be one of the results of the change, as well as not taxing players with 54 holes. Most junior tournaments are 36 holes over two days.

“It doesn’t put the kids out there who might play for a team that has to play three or four straight days (including a practice round on Sunday), be out of school three or four days,” Lombardi said.

By moving the team event back a week, teams will not only be able to get in a full practice round the day before, but create memories, too.

“They get the camaraderie,” Lombardi said. “They can go down and have a practice round. If they want other rounds earlier in the week ... they can.

“And then play one day and go from there.”