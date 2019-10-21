Story Highlights The PIAA state golf championships are being held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Central York's Carson Bacha has the lead in the Class 3-A boys' event.

Bacha shot a 4-under 67 in the first round on Monday for a one-shot edge.

The second-and-final round is set for Tuesday at the York Township course.

Buy Photo Carson Bacha (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Carson Bacha will attempt to end a 35-year York County drought on Tuesday.

The Central York High School standout has a one-shot lead after the first round of the PIAA Class 3-A Individual Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

If Bacha can maintain that advantage and win the title after Tuesday's second-and-final round, he'll become the first York County boy to win a state golf crown since Eastern York's Rod Crumbling in 1984.

The Panthers' senior fired a 4-under-par 67 on Monday on the 6,700-yard, par-71 layout in York Township to take a one-shot edge over Shady Side Academy junior Adam Lauer. The only other golfer to shoot under par on the first day was Norristown junior Josh Ryan at 1-under 70.

Starting on the 10th hole on Monday, Bacha came out firing, making an eagle on the par-5 11th hole, followed by birdies on No. 13 and No. 14, which are both par-4 holes. He finished the back nine with a 4-under 31.

Bacha's only miscue on the day came on the short, 492-yard par-5 second hole, when he made a bogey. He rebounded with a birdie on the par-7 seventh hole to finish the front nine at even-par 36.

A state championship is one of the few titles to elude Bacha. The Auburn University recruit owns two District 3 Class 3-A titles, including a dominating 10-shot triumph in the 2019 event. He has also competed in the U.S. Amateur, won multiple American Junior Golf Association events, three York-Adams League titles and a Pennsylvania Junior Boys' Championship.

Bacha's best finish in the state tournament is a fifth-place effort as a freshman. He didn't compete in the state tournament as a sophomore, opting instead to compete in a prestigious AJGA event. He finished tied for 12th as a junior.

Other local golfers: The other York County golfers in the 36-player 3-A boys' field didn't fare as well.

Spring Grove junior Karl Frisk and Susquehannock senior Andrew Roberts were in a three-way tie for 31st after each shot an 82 on Monday. Central junior Alex Gekas was 36th after firing an 85.

Frisk was coming off a strong performance at the PIAA East Regional at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood, where he fired a 4-under 68 to tie for second. Bacha tied for fifth in that same event with a 71. Frisk tied for ninth in last year's state championship.

Frisk had six bogeys and four double bogeys in an up-and-down round that also included three birdies.

Dallastown sophomore Makensy Knaub was tied for 14th after the first round of the 3-A girls' event after firing a 12-over 84. Lower Merion freshman Sydney Yermish led the 18-player 3-A girls' event at 72.

The 2-A boys' leaders after Monday were Hickory junior Cam Colbert, Brandywine Heights junior Elijah Ruppert and Riverside senior Skyler Fox, each at 72.

The 2-A girls' leader was Greensburg Central Catholic's Meghan Zambruno at 75.

Local history: The last York County golfer to win a state title was Spring Grove's Cimmie Shahan, who won girls' titles in 1995, 1996 and 1998.

The last York-Adams League golfer to capture a state championship was Fairfield's Isaiah Logue. The Adams County player won 2-A boys' state crowns in 2012 and 2013.

The state golf championships were split into two classes in 2012.

Aside from Crumbling, the only other state boys' golf champions from York County were Dover's Wayne Jacobs in 1967 and York High's Charles Strack in 1950.

The only other girls' state champion from York County was York High's Linda Mescan in 1978.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.