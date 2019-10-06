Carson Bacha left no doubt over the weekend that he's the best golfer in District 3.
And the Central York High School senior did it in record-breaking fashion.
Bacha fired a 4-under-par 68 on Friday and a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday en route to a 10-under-par 134 total to capture the Class 3-A championship at Briarwood East Golf Course.
The Auburn University recruit won by 10 shots over Carlisle's John Peters.
His 36-hole total set a District 3 record and his 66 on Saturday tied the District 3 single-round record set by Bacha's former teammate at Central, Joe Parrini, achieved in the second round of the 2016 3-A event.
It was Bacha's second-straight district championship.
Central now owns six District 3 individual titles: Bacha in 2018 and 2019, Parrini in 2016 and 2017, Gus Minkin in 2015 and Andy Gingerich in 1985. A Central golfer has won the last five district 3-A crowns.
Bacha now advances to the East Individual Regional on Monday, Oct. 14, at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood. The Panthers' standout is attempting to win his first-ever state championship.
Four other York-Adams League 3-A golfers made the cut to advance to the East Regional. Spring Grove's Karl Frisk tied for fourth in District 3 3-A at 4-over par. Also making the 3-A regional cut were Susquehannock's Andrew Roberts at 7-over par, Dallastown's Owen Brown at 13-over par and Central York's Alex Gekas at 14-over par. A total of 18 golfers in 3-A moved on to regionals.
In Class 2-A, Lancaster Mennonite's Gavin Baer won the district crown at 8-over par. York Catholic's Russ McPaul tied for fifth at 17-over par to advance to the 2-A East Regional.
In girls' action, Hershey's Amanda Gerrish won the 3-A crown at 5-over par. Dallastown's Makensy Knaub tied for seventh at 16-over par to advance to the 3-A East Regional. Camp Hill's Paige Richter won the 2-A girls' crown at 8-over par. None of the Y-A girls made the cut to advance to the 2-A East Regional.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.