Buy Photo Central York's Carson Bacha is seen here in a file photo. Bacha successfully defended his District 3 Class 3-A title over the weekend. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Carson Bacha left no doubt over the weekend that he's the best golfer in District 3.

And the Central York High School senior did it in record-breaking fashion.

Bacha fired a 4-under-par 68 on Friday and a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday en route to a 10-under-par 134 total to capture the Class 3-A championship at Briarwood East Golf Course.

The Auburn University recruit won by 10 shots over Carlisle's John Peters.

His 36-hole total set a District 3 record and his 66 on Saturday tied the District 3 single-round record set by Bacha's former teammate at Central, Joe Parrini, achieved in the second round of the 2016 3-A event.

It was Bacha's second-straight district championship.

Central now owns six District 3 individual titles: Bacha in 2018 and 2019, Parrini in 2016 and 2017, Gus Minkin in 2015 and Andy Gingerich in 1985. A Central golfer has won the last five district 3-A crowns.

Bacha now advances to the East Individual Regional on Monday, Oct. 14, at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood. The Panthers' standout is attempting to win his first-ever state championship.

Four other York-Adams League 3-A golfers made the cut to advance to the East Regional. Spring Grove's Karl Frisk tied for fourth in District 3 3-A at 4-over par. Also making the 3-A regional cut were Susquehannock's Andrew Roberts at 7-over par, Dallastown's Owen Brown at 13-over par and Central York's Alex Gekas at 14-over par. A total of 18 golfers in 3-A moved on to regionals.

In Class 2-A, Lancaster Mennonite's Gavin Baer won the district crown at 8-over par. York Catholic's Russ McPaul tied for fifth at 17-over par to advance to the 2-A East Regional.

In girls' action, Hershey's Amanda Gerrish won the 3-A crown at 5-over par. Dallastown's Makensy Knaub tied for seventh at 16-over par to advance to the 3-A East Regional. Camp Hill's Paige Richter won the 2-A girls' crown at 8-over par. None of the Y-A girls made the cut to advance to the 2-A East Regional.

