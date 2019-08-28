. (Photo: .)

The Dallastown High School golf team took over sole possession of first place in York-Adams Division I on Wednesday with a first-place team finish at Out Door Country Club.

Dallastown finished with a 319 team total to edge second-place Spring Grove by six shots. Central York took third at 328, followed by Northeastern (341), South Western (376), New Oxford (379) and Red Lion (402).

The Wildcats now stand at 17-1 on the season, followed by Central (15-3), Spring Grove (11-7), Northeastern (9-9), South Western (8-10), New Oxford (3-15) and Red Lion (0-18).

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk was again the individual medalist with an even-par 72. Frisk was coming off a career-best 10-under-par 61 last week at South Hills Golf Club.

Central's Jun Lee and Dallastown's Michael DeRose tied for second at 74, while Spring Grove's Aiden Fissel shot 79.

The rest of the top 10 individuals were: Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson (80), Dallastown's Owen Brown (81), Northeastern's Tanner Sadowski (81), Central's Alex Gekas (84), Dallastown's Makensy Knaub (84) and Northeastern's Jacob Garland (85).

