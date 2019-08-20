Buy Photo York Catholic's Russell McPaul, seen here in a file photo, was the individual medalist on Tuesday at the York-Adams Division III golf opener at South Hills Golf Course near Hanover. He fired a 6-over-par 77. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Catholic has lost just three York-Adams League Division III golf matches over the past six years.

Not surprisingly, the Fighting Irish have won six straight D-III crowns, compiling a 172-3 divisional mark during the span.

York Catholic's attempt to earn a seventh straight divisional championship got off to a successful start on Tuesday at South Hills Golf Course near Hanover.

The Irish finished first in the D-III opener with a 350 total, edging Delone Catholic by two strokes. Hanover was third at 401, followed by York Tech at 418, Bermudian Springs at 428 and Fairfield at 440.

York Catholic's Russell McPaul fired a 6-over-par 77 on the par-71 layout to earn individual medalist honors. He was the only golfer to break 80.

Delone's Nick Carpenter took second individually at 83. Delone's Josh Sherdel and York Catholic's Max Kile each shot 87. York Catholic's Aaron Savosky shot 88 and Fairfield's Greg Gipe fired an 89.

No other golfers in the field broke 90.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Northeastern 5, West York 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats received singles victories from Jillian Laughman, Taylor Forry and Jiselle Castano. In doubles, Katie Harrison and Lael Marshall combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Olivia Riek and Laura Shearer won the No. 2 match.

