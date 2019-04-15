Luke Hoffnagle (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE ALTOONA)

Two years ago, Luke Hoffnagle had a choice to make.

Either come to Penn State Altoona and play golf, or stay close to home in York County.

Two years later, the Spring Grove High School graduate is one of the top golfers in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, a feat accomplished during the most difficult time of his of life — dealing with the death of his father in a chainsaw accident.

On a recent quiet Monday morning, with a little wind, it was a perfect day for Luke Hoffnagle to golf, and reflect.

With his every shot, he tries to pay homage to his late father.

