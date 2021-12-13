York Suburban volleyball star is all-state for 3rd time; 12 other area girls honored

STEVE HEISER

Eliana Rodgers has joined some elite company.

The York Suburban High School senior is now a three-time all-state performer in girls’ volleyball.

Rodgers recently earned Class 3-A all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association for the third time in her standout career.

The 5-foot, 11-inch Rodgers, the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year in 2021, has been a dominant force all season for the York-Adams League champion Trojans. In the regular season, the outside hitter boasted 60 aces, 245 kills, 15 blocks, 222 digs and a 2.23 serve-receive passing average in 56 sets played. She has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for Sacred Heart. She helped Suburban (25-2) to the Y-A D-II title, a Y-A playoff crown, a District 3 3-A runner-up finish and a state 3-A semifinal berth.

Rodgers was one of 13 York-Adams players to earn all-state accolades.

Spring Grove’s Hailey Wolfe, a 5-9 senior outside hitter, was named to the 3-A all-state team for a second time. She was joined on the 3-A all-state squad by three of her teammates, including her twin sister, Navaeh Wolfe, also a 5-9 senior outside hitter. The other Rockets to gain all-state honors were Maddie Ruhland, a 5-8 senior setter, and Mylie Ormond, a 5-7 junior middle hitter.

Those four players helped Spring Grove (28-1) capture the Y-A D-I crown, a District 3 3-A title and the PIAA 3-A state championship.

Also gaining 3-A all-state honors was Suburban’s Zoe Haines, a 6-foot senior opposite hitter.

In 4-A, Central York, the Y-A D-I runner-up behind Spring Grove, had two all-state players: Tehya Shaw, a 6-foot, senior middle hitter, and Abbey Stiffler, a 5-8 senior setter. Shaw was also the Y-A D-I Player of the Year.

Five Y-A players made the 2-A all-state team, including three York Catholic players. The Irish all-state players were Adeline Phillips, a 5-9 junior outside hitter; Lindsey Beck, a 5-5 senior setter/outside hitter; and Mia Citrone, a 5-5 senior libero. Phillips was the D-III Player of the Year.

The other local 2-A all-state players were Delone Catholic’s Makenna Mummert, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, and Littlestown’s Mikayla Orwig, a 6-1 senior outside hitter.

