Spring Grove brings home girls' volleyball state title to Papertown

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

The Spring Grove Rockets are state champions.

The District 3 champion Rockets captured the PIAA Class 3-A state crown on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, beating District 7 runner-up Hampton, 3-1.

The match scores were 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19.

It was the program's first-ever state championship.

Spring Grove finished 28-1. Hampton finished 20-4.

The Rockets were led by Maddie Ruhland (44 assists, seven digs, three kills), Hailey Wolfe (25 kills, 17 digs), Nevaeh Wolfe (22 kills, six digs) and Mylie Ormond (11 digs, three kills).

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.