York-Adams coaches honor top players from 2021 girls' volleyball season

Central York's Tehya Shaw is the York-Adams Division I Player of the Year.

York Suburban's Eliana Rodgers is the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year.

York Catholic's Adeline Phillips is the York-Adams Division III Player of the Year.

The York-Adams League girls’ volleyball coaches have weighed in with their choices for the top players from the 2021 high school season.

When the voting was concluded, the coaches selected Central York’s Tehya Shaw, York Suburban’s Eliana Rodgers and York Catholic’s Adeline Phillips as the league’s players of the year.

Shaw took the award in Division I, while Rodgers grabbed the honor in D-II and Phillips was recognized in D-III.

The 6-foot Shaw excelled as a senior middle hitter for the Panthers. She finished the regular season with a .535 attacking percentage and collected 3.00 kills per set. For the season, she had 113 kills to just 12 errors. She added 35 blocks for 1.0 block per set. Shaw helped the Panthers to a second-place finish in D-I and a 12-4 overall record. She helped Central to Y-A and District 3 Class 4-A playoff berths.

The 5-11 Rodgers, a senior outside hitter, has been a dominant force all season for the York-Adams League champion Trojans. In the regular season, she boasted 60 aces (1.56 serving efficiency), 245 kills (.283), 15 blocks, 222 digs and a 2.23 serve- receive passing average in 56 sets played. She has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for Sacred Heart. She has helped Suburban (23-1) to the Y-A D-II title, a District 3 3-A runner-up finish and a state 3-A playoff berth.

The 5-9 Phillips, a junior outside hitter, sparked York Catholic to the D-III championship and a District 3 Class 2-A runner-up finish. In 52 regular-season sets, she had 11 aces, 176 kills, 8.5 blocks and 88 digs.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

Division I

Player of the Year: Tehya Shaw, Central York, senior, middle hitter.

First-Team All-Stars

Abbey Stiffler, Central York, senior, setter.

Ava Hunt, Northeastern, senior, middle hitter.

Kya Rebert , South Western, senior, outside hitter.

Maddie Ruhland , Spring Grove, senior, setter.

Hailey Wolfe, Spring Grove, senior, outside hitter.

Neveah Wolfe, Spring Grove, senior, right-side hitter.

Second-Team All-Stars

Karli Bacha, Central York.

Leah Davies, Central York.

Olivia Oppedisano, Dallastown.

Shay Stevens, Dallastown.

Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion.

Kirby Myer , South Western.

Sarah Nicholl, South Western.

Honorable Mention

Kara Davies, Central York.

Sofia Okronley, Dallastown.

Emma Riley, Dallastown.

Riley Good, Red Lion.

McKenzie Boyer, Spring Grove.

Mylie Ormond, Spring Grove.

Division II

Player of the Year: Eliana Rodgers, York Suburban, senior, outside hitter.

First-Team All-Stars

Devyn Kelley, New Oxford, senior, setter/outside hitter.

Anna-Marie Petricevic, Susquehannock, sophomore, outside hitter.

Ireland Cotton, West York, junior, outside hitter.

MJ Rupp, West York, junior, setter.

Faith Walker, West York, sophomore, middle hitter.

Zoe Haines, York Suburban, senior, right-side hitter

Grace Hare, York Suburban, senior, setter.

Second-Team All-Stars

Brooklyn Camara, Eastern York.

Makenzie Adams, New Oxford.

Riley Doderer, New Oxford.

Maddie Gajewski, Susquehannock.

Amanda Sargen, York Suburban.

Lydia Cable, West York.

Honorable Mention

Mallory Topper, New Oxford.

Riley Strasbaugh , New Oxford.

Allyson Garcelon, Susquehannock.

Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock 12.

Emily Wright, Susquehannock.

Alhomys Arzuaga, York High.

Chrisbell Santana, York High.

Division III

Player of the Year: Adeline Phillips, York Catholic, junior, outside hitter.

First-Team All-Stars

Campbell Chronister, Delone Catholic, sophomore, setter.

Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic, senior, outside hitter.

Maddie Dunbar, Littlestown, senior, middle hitter.

Makayla Orwig, Littlestown, senior, outside hitter.

Carli Thayer, Littlestown, senior, setter.

Mia Citrone, York Catholic, senior, libero.

Second-Team All-Stars

Victoria Murren, Bermudian Springs.

Olivia Snyder, Delone Catholic.

Meredith Wilson, Delone Catholic.

Meredith Keefer , Hanover.

Jaeda Kuhn, Hanover.

Lindsey Beck, York Catholic.

Avery Heist, York Catholic.

Honorable Mention

Denae Bello, Delone Catholic.

Marissa Miller, Delone Catholic.

Holly Neiderer, Delone Catholic.

Kaitlyn Zeigler, Hanover.

Tennison McGraw, York Catholic.