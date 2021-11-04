York Suburban, Spring Grove headed for rematch in District 3 3-A final; other volleyball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Get ready for Spring Grove-York Suburban — Round II.

The two York County Class 3-A powers advanced to the District 3 championship match with semifinal triumphs on Thursday night.

The Trojans and Rockets will face off for the district 3-A title at 3 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.

Both Spring Grove and Suburban have now clinched PIAA state berths.

The Division II champion Trojans won the first meeting vs. the Division I champion Rockets, 3-1, in the York-Adams League championship match.

Suburban will enter Saturday’s match ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Spring Grove is No. 2.

In Thursday semifinals, No. 1 seed Spring Grove swept to a 25-6, 25-19, 25-14 victory over No. 5 seed Twin Valley. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 14 kills, six digs and five aces, while Nevaeh Wolfe had six kills and 14 digs and Maddie Ruhland had 24 assists and seven digs. The Rockets improved to 23-1. Twin Valley fell to 18-6.

No. 2 seed Suburban, meanwhile, won its semifinal, 3-1, over No. 3 seed Berks Catholic. The game scores were 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23. Eliana Rodgers led the Trojans individually with 25 kills, 27 digs, six aces and three blocks. Zoe Haines added 21 kills, Grace Hare had 39 assists and 12 digs and Amanda Sargen had 20 digs and five aces. Rodgers now has 1,060 kills for her career. She passed the 1,000-kill milestone in the York-Adams title match last week vs. Spring Grove. The Trojans improved to 23-0. Berks Catholic dropped to 20-3.

OTHER GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 1: At York, the Lady Irish beat their parochial rival in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22. It was the third meeting of the season between the York-Adams Division III powers. York Catholic finished with a 2-1 edge over Delone. Adeline Phillips led the Irish with 23 kills. Also for York Catholic, Lindsey Beck had nine kills and three assists, Reese Beck had 23 assists and three kills and Grace Grandas had 18 assists. For the Squirettes, Makenna Mummert had 11 kills and six digs, while Denae Bello had six kills and 18 digs and Olivia Snyder had 21 digs. The Irish advance to the district final at 1 p.m. Saturday against Trinity at a site to be determined. No. 2 seed York Catholic improved to 17-3. No. 3 seed Delone finished at 15-6. The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the state in 2-A.

Trinity 3, Littlestown 0: At Shiremanstown, the Lady Bolts saw their season end with a District 3 semifinal loss to a Shamrocks team ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2-A. Littlestown finished at 13-5. Trinity improved to 17-1. The Shamrocks’ only loss came vs. Suburban.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. This story will be updated.