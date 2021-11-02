District 3 girls' volleyball semifinals will feature five York-Adams League programs

STEVE HEISER

Thursday’s District 3 girls’ volleyball semifinals will have a distinct York-Adams League flavor.

Five local teams have captured final-four berths in either Class 3-A or Class 2-A.

As expected, both York Suburban and Spring Grove rolled to 3-0 triumphs on Tuesday to advance one step closer to a rematch of last week’s much-heralded York-Adams League championship contest, which Suburban won, 3-1.

That victory pushed the Trojans (22-0) to the No. 1 spot in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A state rankings, while the Rockets (22-1) dropped to No. 2.

In District 3 Class 3-A, however, Division I champion Spring Grove is seeded No. 1 while Division II champion Suburban is No. 2. The final district power ratings did not include the result of the Y-A championship match.

If both Suburban and Spring Grove earn semifinal wins on Thursday, they’ll both clinch state playoff berths and face off again for the district 3-A title at 3 p.m. Saturday at a site to be announced. The top three teams in the district 3-A tournament will move on to the state postseason.

In Class 2-A, Delone Catholic (15-5) and Littlestown (13-4) collected district victories on Tuesday to earn district semifinal spots. Division III champion York Catholic (16-3), meanwhile, had received a bye into the 2-A semifinals. In 2-A, only the district champion will advance to the PIAA draw.

Rockets roll: On Tuesday at Spring Grove, the Rockets rolled past No. 9 seed Manheim Central, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11, in a district 3-A quarterfinal. The Barons finished at 13-7. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 13 kills, five digs, six aces and three blocks. Also for Spring Grove, Nevaeh Wolfe had eight kills and eight digs, Maddie Ruhland had 27 assists and six digs and Mylie Ormond had four kills and four aces. With the win, Spring Grove advances to a home semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 5 seed Twin Valley (18-5), a 3-0 quarterfinal winner over No. 5 seed James Buchanan (14-4) on Tuesday.

Suburban cruises: At York Suburban on Tuesday, the Trojans had no trouble taking their 3-A quarterfinal match over No. 7 seed Middletown, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15. Miiddletown finished at 16-4. Suburban was led by Eliana Rodgers (14 kills, 11 digs), Grace Hare (27 assists, nine digs), Zoe Haines (12 kills) and Anna Titter (16 digs). In Thursday’s 3-A semifinals, Suburban will play host to No. 3 seed Berks Catholic at 7 p.m. Berks Catholic (20-2) won its 3-A quarterfinal on Tuesday over West York, 3-1. West York finished 20-5.

Littlestown sweeps: At Littlestown on Tuesday, the Lady Bolts won their district 2-A quarterfinal over Linville Hill Christian, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18. Maddie Dunbar led the Thunderbolts with nine kills and four aces, while Carli Thayer had 27 assists and five digs and Kylah Green had six kills and four digs. Littlestown travels to No. 1 seed Trinity (16-1) in the 2-A semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. Trinity had a bye into the semifinals. The Shamrocks are ranked No. 2 in the state in 2-A by the PVCA.

Delone downs Boiling Springs: At McSherrystown on Tuesday, the Squirettes won their District 3 2-A quarterfinal over Boiling Springs, 25-12, 26-24, 23-25, 25-15. Makenna Mummert led the Squirettes with 12 kills and seven digs. Also for Delone, Maggie Hughes had eight kills and five digs, while Campbell Chronister had six aces and six digs. Boiling Springs finished 9-11. The Squirettes will travel to York Catholic at 7 Thursday night in the semifinals. The two York-Adams Division III rivals split their regular-season meetings. The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the state in 2-A by the PVCA.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.