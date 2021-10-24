Unbeaten showdown possible in league volleyball final, but semifinal battles loom first

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

There was one common sentiment after Saturday’s quarterfinals of the York-Adams girls’ volleyball playoffs: It’s just nice to have a 2021 league tournament after a one-year hiatus.

The tournament wasn’t held in 2020 because of the pandemic. As a result, clashes such as the ones played Saturday were missing.

Emerging as winners on Saturday were Spring Grove (19-0), York Catholic (16-2), York Suburban (18-0) and Central York (12-2).

Monday’s semifinals at Dallastown will match Spring Grove vs. York Catholic at 6 p.m. and Suburban vs. Central at 7:30 p.m.

It sets up the possibility of a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked Class 3-A powers in Tuesday’s final between. The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association has Division I champion Spring Grove slotted at No. 1 in 3-A, while D-II champ Suburban is No. 3

Before such a showdown can happen, however, the Rockets and Trojans will need to claim victories on Monday, which will be no easy task.

Irish vs. Rockets: York Catholic coach Phil Autrey is under no illusions that his D-III champion Irish will be anything but a big underdog vs. the Rockets.

While the YC girls are strong, they don’t have the one or two big-time attackers that the Rockets can turn to in twins Hailey and Nevaeh Wolfe.

“It’ll have to be death by 1,000 papercuts,” Autrey said. “If you look at the teams over the years, the ones that have been really successful usually have one or two big guns you go to most of the time. So, we have to try a different scenario. We’ve had six different kids with kills in pretty much every match and you just don’t see that a lot.”

The Irish do have reliable options in Adaline Phillips and Avery Heist, who combined for 35 kills and five blocks in Saturday’s 3-2 win vs New Oxford. Tennison McGraw (seven kills) and Lindsey Beck (seven kills) are also viable secondary options.

How Autrey employs his lineup against the Rockets is a question that even the coach may not have completely figured out by game time.

“One of our biggest strengths is how many different kids that we play,” he said. “And that hasn’t been unusual throughout the course of the year. So, we’ll have to figure out our matchups and rotations, and also figure out who is playing well and when. So, I expect that we’ll use a couple of different lineups (Monday).”

Spring Grove coach Liz Zeigler’s main concern is keeping her team focused on Monday’s game. With the possible showdown vs. Suburban looming, Zeigler’s aim is keeping her team set on the Irish.

“We scrimmaged (YC) before districts two years ago and I know the girls had a lot of fun doing that,” she said. “And they wanted us to do it again last year, but we couldn’t make that work. So, I think they’re excited. A couple of the girls play together on club, so I know they’re looking forward to it.”

Zeigler is just looking for her team to continue its steady play.

“I think we’re playing really well together as a team,” she said. “I feel like our defense is getting better.”

In Saturday’s 3-0 quarterfinal win vs. Delone, the Wolfes combined for 20 kills, while Maddie Ruhland added 23 assists and 10 digs.

Suburban vs. Central: Before a rematch of last year’s District 3 3-A semifinal, where the Trojans eliminated the Rockets, can happen, the Suburban girls can’t overlook a Central side that dominated West York Saturday, 3-0. Playing without their injured starting setter, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat.

“I thought we played a complete game against West York,” Central coach Nate Ocasio said. “We really did a great job at the service line. And we handled that first-ball contact really well and we’re just really good offensively when we can do those two things.”

Ocasio was really impressed with how Taryn Peters filled in with starting setter Abby Stiffler on the sideline.

“She’s got to watch Abby and see how she runs the offense,” Ocasio said. “And Taryn is super athletic where she can get to any ball, which provides us with a really good dynamic on the court.”

Ocasio said Peters’ teammates have helped her in her new role.

“They kind of developed that mindset that they need to just do a little bit extra,” Ocasio said. “So, they all know they have to do more to get (Taryn) more comfortable in running the offense and we did a really good job of that the other night.”

Central will face a tougher task vs. a Suburban side that’s coming off a 3-1 quarterfinal win vs. South Western.

“(Suburban’s) Eliana (Rodgers) is a next-level type of player,” Ocasio said. “She really hits the ball with a lot of pace, so seeing her will be really good for us. It’ll be quite the challenge, because Suburban has had one of the better programs in the league for the last decade since I’ve been here at Central. It’ll be a good match to prepare us for the district tournament.”

Rodgers had 23 kills and 19 digs vs. South Western. Grace Hare added 35 assists and nine digs. Zoe Haines had 16 kills and nine digs.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.