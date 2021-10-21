Spring Grove, York Suburban finish off perfect regular seasons in girls' volleyball

STEVE HEISER

The Spring Grove girls' volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Thursday night, the Rockets looked worthy of that ranking.

Spring Grove went on the road and captured a 3-1 victory against a strong Central York outfit to finish a perfect regular season. The match scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16.

The Rockets improved to 18-0 overall and finished 12-0 in D-I. They clinched the outright division crown with Thursday's win.

Central York fell to 11-2 overall and finished 10-2 in D-I. Both of those losses came to the Rockets, the other being a 3-2 decision on Sept. 28. Spring Grove has just lost six games all season, with three of those game losses coming vs. Central York.

Spring Grove was led by Nevaeh Wolfe (17 kills, 12 digs, five aces), Hailey Wolfe (16 kills, five digs), Maddie Ruhland (37 assists, nine digs) and Katie Brandt (14 digs).

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Gettysburg 0: At Gettysurg, the Trojans also wrapped up a perfect York-Adams Division II season at 14-0. Suburban improved to 17-0 overall to also finish a perfect regular season. Suburban lost just two games overall this season against D-II competition and have lost just five games overall. The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Suburban was paced by Eliana Rodgers (21 kills, 10 digs), Grace Hare (27 assists), Anna Titter (12 digs) and Maddie Trimmer (11 digs).

York Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish wrapped up a fourth-consecutive York-Adams Division III title with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 victory. Adeline Phillips led the Irish individually with nine kills and five digs. Also for YC, Lindsey Beck had nine assists, eight digs and six kills, Tennison McGraw had five kills and four aces and Mia Citrone had 10 digs and three aces. YC finished divisional play at 11-1 and improved to 14-3 overall. The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

South Wesern 3, Northeastern 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs triumphed to improve to 11-5 overall and finished 8-4 overall in the division. The match scores were 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16. South Western's stat leaders were Kirby Meyer (35 digs), Sarah Nicholl (12 kills), Kya Rebert (23 kills, 19 digs), Katlyn Grempler (28 digs) and Emma Baney (37 assists, 12 digs)

Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-22, 25-12, 25-13. Ella Means led the Eagles individually with five kills and four aces. Also for Bermudian, Tori Murren had 18 digs, while Lahanna Means had 13 assists.

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts individually with 12 assists, eight aces, five digs and three kills. Also for Littlestown, Maddie Dunbar had six kills and five aces, while Makayla Orwig had six kills. Littlestown finished divisional play at 9-3 and improved to 12-4 overall.

West York 3, New Oxford 0: At West York, the Bulldogs finished off a strong regular season with the York-Adams Division II victory. West York improved to 19-3 overall and finished 12-2 in the division.

